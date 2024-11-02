Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers find themselves in a familiar position as the calendar page has turned to November… near the top of the ACC standings and firmly in the mix for a berth in the College Football Playoff field. But there are still a handful of tests that the Tigers will need to pass before they punch their ticket into the inaugural 12-team postseason tournament, and one comes tonight with the Louisville Cardinals coming to town.

In eight meetings all time, Clemson is a perfect 8-0 against Louisville, but the Cardinals have already taken Notre Dame, SMU and Miami down to the wire this season. The good news for fans in Clemson who are hoping Louisville won't put a post-Halloween scare into Dabo Swinney's squad is that the Tigers offense could see the return of one of their top wide receivers.

“Clemson freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is considered questionable for the game against Louisville tonight,” ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on X. “He’s been considered day-to-day and has increased his practice load as the week has gone on. He hasn’t played since Oct. 5.

Bryant Wesco Jr. was one of four top 100 recruits who choose Clemson this year, giving the Tigers the 15th-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. Wesco was the 11th-ranked wide receiver, and the 8th-ranked player coming out of the state of Texas.

The freshman receiver is the prototypical home run hitter, averaging a staggering 23.8 yards per reception in his five games this year. But since Bryant Wesco Jr. has been sidelined, Clemson's offense hasn't struggled to produce. The Tigers are 4th in the country in scoring, averaging 42 points per game — their most since 2020 — and are using a balanced attack to overwhelm opponents ever since their Week 1 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,836 yards and 20 touchdowns. Slowly but surely, the junior quarterback is gaining some Heisman Trophy momentum. The Tigers have also been able to lean on powerful lead back Phil Mafah, who is 5th in the ACC in rushing yards.