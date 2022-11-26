Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day.

Perhaps he felt the same way.

Shipley was asked if he would have wanted the ball more down the stretch. Here is the eye-opening response from the Clemson Tigers football running back, one that will surely put Dabo Swinney on notice, per Grace Raynor of The Athletic.

Will Shipley made sure to say that he trusts the Clemson coaching staff and how they go about figuring out how many touches he’ll get in a game.

But Shipley also said “he** yeah”, he wanted the ball more, adding that as a competitor, he wanted the “fr***ing rock.” The Clemson football halfback was as respectful towards his coaches as he could be, but his message is clear.

Will Shipley was left wanting for more after running right through South Carolina’s run defense.

For that, Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff need to look themselves in the mirror and ask how they allowed an ineffective DJ Uiagalelei to drop back 29 times when their stud halfback was running so well.

Would the Tigers have won the game if Shipley had more carries? No one knows the answer to that question. But it certainly couldn’t have hurt.

One thing is for sure. There will be plenty of Clemson football fans raising their eyebrows at Will Shipley’s response to this reporter’s question.