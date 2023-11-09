It is an ACC clash as we continue our College Football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Clemson prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an ACC clash as Georgia Tech visits Clemson. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Clemson prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Georgia Tech has been a surprising team this year and now sits one win away from making a bowl game. After starting the season 1-2, with the only win over South Carolina State, they have pulled some upsets since then. They beat Wake Forest before falling to Bowling Green. Then, they upset a ranked team in Miami. That was followed by a loss to Boston College, but then another upset happened. Georgia Tech knocked off UNC 46-42. Last time out, it was another win and in dominating fashion. After falling 7-0 to Virginia, Georgia Tech would score the next 24 points and lead 24-10 at the half. It was more of the same in the second half. They scored 14 points before an answer and then scored on another long run to win 45-17.

Clemson has been having a disappointing year. They opened the season by being upset by Duke, and while they would win the next two, fell in overtime to Florida State. Clemson would rebound though, beating Syracuse and then escaping with a 17-12 win over Wake Forest. Then came back-to-back losses. They lost 28-20 to Miami and then 24-17 to North Carolina State. Last week, they pulled the upset though. Facing Notre Dame they would be down 3-0, but then score three touchdowns in the first half, and would lead 24-9 at the break. In the second half, Notee's game would make it an eight-point game just 1:03 into the half. Clemson answered, but Notre Dame answered right back. Still, up just eight, the defense would step up and not allow the Irish to score again as Clemson won 31-23.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread

Haynes Kings has been great for this Georgia Tech offense this year. He has completed 178 of 284 passes this year for 2,322 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has a touchdown in every game this year while having at least one big-time throw in each game according to PFF. Still, he has had some interception issues. Last week was the first in the last six that he did not throw an interception. King has ten interceptions on the year, with 15 turnover-worthy passes on the season.

King has also been great on the ground this year. He has run for 581 yards on the ground and scored five times. Last week, he scored twice on the ground while running for 84 yards. King is second on the team in rushing this year, sitting just behind Jamal Haynes. He has 664 yards this year and has scored six times. He has been great at securing the ball as well, with just one fumble this year. Haynes has also been solid after contact this year, with 374 yards after contact on the season, good for 3.28 yards after contact per rush this year.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech leans on two guys in the receiving game. The first is Eric Singleton Jr. He has brought in 33 of 54 targets this year for 553 yards. He is the touchdown-scoring threat, scoring six times this year. Malik Rutherford sits second on the team this year with 432 yards and three scores. He is the big yards-after-the-catch guy, as he has brought in 308 yards after the catch this year.

The defense has not been the strong suit for Georgia Tech this year. They rank 126 in total defense on the year, while they sit 101st in scoring defense on the season. The big issue is the run defense, as they sit 129th against the run this year, but they do sit 77th against the pass. Still, there has not been much of a pass rush this year for Georgia Tech. They have just 13 sacks this year, with Kevin Harris leading the way with three.

In the run game, missed tackles have been an issue, with 54 of them this year. Meanwhile, two of their top three guys in tackles in the run game this year have an average depth of tackles more than nine yards beyond the line of scrimmage. In coverage, they have allowed just 11 touchdowns, and come away with 10 interceptions. Jayalon King leads the way there with three of them.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

It is Cade Klubnik that leads this Clemson offnense. On the year he has completed 200 of 323 passes for 2,038 yards and 14 scores. Still, he has had some issues with ball security, especially as of late. He has six interceptions on the year, but four of them have come in his last three games. Klubnik has also been solid on the ground this year, with 215 yards rushing and three scores. Still, he has been banged up as of late and not running as much. He has just 28 yards in the last three games.

It is Phil Mafah who has led the way for Clemson on the ground this year, especially with Will Shipley missing time He has 630 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns this year. He has also been solid after contact this year. He comes into the game with 431 yards after contact on the season. Meanwhile, Shipley is probably to play in this game. He comes into the game with 533 yards on the season. He has scored just three times on the year though, but he also has two touchdown receptions.

Beux Collins and Tyler Bornw lead the team in the receiving game. Collins comes in with 33 receptions for 445 yards this year. He has also scored twice. Brown comes in with almost identical numbers, coming in with 33 receptions and three scores. He has been targeted 13 fewer times though, and has stopped the ball just one time this year. Jake Briningstool has also been solid from his tight end position. He has brought in 33 receptions as well, for 357 yards and three scores.

The Clemson defense has been solid this year. Clemson ranks sixth in total defense this year, still, they allow points, sitting 35th in scoring defense. Clemson is ranked 19th against the run this year while sitting eighth against the pass. The pass rush is led by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He has five sacks this year with 19 pressures. Meanwhile, TJ Parker comes in with 24 pressures and four sacks on the year. In coverage, Clemson has allowed just eight passing touchdowns on the year, but the interceptions have not come from the secondary. They have eight on the year, with two each from Wade Woodaz and Trotter, who both play linebacker.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson will be running the ball a lot against this poor Georgia Tech run defense. That will speed up the game and make covering the spread harder. Further, Georgia Tech has come away with timely turnovers all year, and managed to cover, or outright win, even when they have inferior talent. Georgia Tech also protects the ball very well, especially on the road. They are 3-1 on the road this year and will cover in this game. The prediction for this Georgia Tech-Clemson game is the turnover battle goes in the Yellow Jackets favor as they get the cover.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +14.5 (-118)