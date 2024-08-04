The Los Angeles Clippers have actively retooled their roster this offseason. While their roster will look much different come next season, the Clippers remained active in building around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Los Angeles is ushering in a new era as they move into their own arena in Inglewood. The Intuit Dome finally separates the Clippers from the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to establish their own legacy.

Leonard and Harden were at the front of the Clippers’ mind heading into free agency. Leonard had a pretty healthy campaign, appearing in 68 of the 82 regular season games. The 33-year-old averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Leonard earned All-NBA Second Team Honors for his two-way play.

Unfortunately, Leonard only appeared in two playoff games due to knee inflammation. In that series, the Clippers lost six games to the Dallas Mavericks, as they were outmatched by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Los Angeles did lose one of their stars, as two-way forward Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. The Clippers acquired George in a trade in 2019, sending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, and two first-round pick swaps to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The draft picks have turned into Tre Mann, Jalen Williams, and Dillon Jones thus far.

Williams has turned into a phenomenal forward, while Gilgeous-Alexander was the runner-up for MVP. With George leaving in free agency and no titles to show for it, this has turned into one of the worst trades in NBA history.

However, with George gone, the Clippers quickly shifted to improve their roster. Rather than go with the three star approach, Los Angeles added depth around Leonard and Harden. With that said, here are free agency grades for every signing the Clippers make.

Clippers land Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr is coming off a great season with the Mavericks as he was a pivotal starter for the team on their run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.

The 27-year-old forward played elite defense and was a lob threat for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. His defense will complement Leonard exceptionally well as an elite defensive-forward combo.

Jones Jr inked a three-year $30 million deal with the Clippers, which is good value. The athletic and defensive forward will be a key rotational piece for Tyronn Lue and the Clippers.

Grade: A

Nicolas Batum

Forward Nicolas Batum has returned to the Clippers after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade. Batum signed a two-year $9.6 million deal and will be a bench forward for Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old veteran averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the 60 games he played. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from distance. Batum will fit well as a depth piece as he has familiarity with the Clippers system.

Grade: B-

Mo Bamba

The Clippers added center Mo Bamba on a one-year deal. Bamba, 26, will be Los Angeles’s backup center behind Ivica Zubac. The former lottery pick averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep.

Bamba is a true seven-footer who can space the floor and block shots. While Bamba hasn’t lived up to the hype he had coming out of the draft, he is a solid backup center.

Grade: B

Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. makes his return to the league after reaching a plea deal and avoiding jail time in a domestic assault case. Porter Jr. clearly had issues off the court and in the locker room, and the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him for that reason.

Porter Jr. signed a two-year contract for $4.8 million, which will be a prove-it deal for the Clippers. The 24-year-old is a spark plug scorer on the court, but his issues off the court make this a questionable signing.

Porter Jr. appeared in 59 games for the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from behind the arc.

The 24-year-old will have to prove that he can be better off the court and in the locker room. If Porter Jr. can improve himself off the court, he could be a leading scorer off the bench for the Clippers.

Grade: B-

Kris Dunn

One of the underrated signings of the offseason was adding Kris Dunn to a three-year $16.3 million deal. Los Angeles acquired Dunn in a sign-and-trade deal, sending Russell Westbrook and the rights to swap second-round picks in 2030. Dunn is one of the best defensive guards in the league as a point-of-attack defender.

The 30-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a steal per game. While Dunn is a defensive-first player, he had solid efficiency, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from downtown. Dunn’s defensive prowess will fit well into Lue’s system.

Grade: A-

Clippers build roster around James Harden

James Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year $70 million deal. The Los Angeles native played well in 72 games for the Clippers after being acquired in a trade from the 76ers.

The 34-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 42.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three. Harden’s numbers dipped from the previous season, but he played a smaller role than he did in Philadelphia.

With George’s departure, Harden could have a bigger role in the Clippers’ offense. Leonard will likely be Los Angeles’s number one option, but Harden will transition to the secondary scorer and still be the lead playmaker. A two-year deal to keep Harden with the Clippers was needed to have a chance at competing in the upcoming season.

Grade: B+

The Clippers made many roster changes this offseason after losing George in free agency. They have brought in a lot of depth around Leonard and Harden, and if they’re healthy, they could be a surprising contender in the Western Conference.