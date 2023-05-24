Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The clock is certainly ticking on this iteration of the Los Angeles Clippers. Four years have passed since the Clippers’ bombshell acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and yet here they are, having fallen short time and time again of their ultimate goal to win a championship.

One would think that there would be a great sense of urgency among members of the Clippers front office to maximize their window of contention with Leonard and George. (That is, of course, if they manage to stay healthy.) The new rules instituted in the new collective bargaining agreement, however, would make stacking quality players on $10+ million contracts, much like the Clippers have done in recent seasons, close to impossible.

As a result, it’s definitely a possibility for the Clippers to stand pat in the 2023 NBA Draft, preferring to instead dump contracts such as Marcus Morris Sr.’s, Eric Gordon’s, and Robert Covington’s as a means to avoid the more punitive measures of the new CBA. Drafting a quality prospect with the 30th overall pick would then alleviate some of the Clippers’ cap burden.

Even then, with the Clippers moving to their new home at Intuit Dome in 2024, winning now remains the number one priority. On their own, Morris, Gordon, and Covington won’t necessarily bring too much in return. Thus, the Clippers could very well decide to trade one of the rare first-round picks they’ve had in the past four years to sweeten a potential trade.

With that said, here are the three best trades the Clippers can make using the 30th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

LAC deals away Robert Covington, 30th overall pick, and 2024 2nd round pick to the Houston Rockets for Kenyon Martin Jr.

During the 2022-23 season, there were plenty of rumors stating that Kenyon Martin Jr. wants out of the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr.’s arrival meant that Martin would play a bench role for majority of the year, and with the 22-year old forward nearing his next contract, it’s understandable that he’d want an opportunity to spread his wings.

With the Clippers needing an infusion of athleticism and youth, perhaps they could be the team that brings out the best in the youngster. Martin has shown incredible energy on the boards, and he can give the Clippers a deadly transition presence, especially if they manage to re-sign Russell Westbrook.

For the Rockets, acquiring Robert Covington could allow them to amass more assets, while getting two draft picks for the 52nd pick of the 2020 NBA Draft should be a nice return on investment.

Clippers trade Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., and 30th overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris

An upheaval could come soon for the Sixers. With James Harden looking like he’s ticketed for a return to the Rockets franchise, it’ll be interesting to see how the Sixers navigate the loss of an All-NBA caliber point guard for nothing in free agency.

Trading away Tobias Harris, someone who’s making $39 million, appears to be the most likely route for the Sixers to take in terms of acquiring some reinforcements or depth. Harris’ contract is expiring, so he won’t be too much of a financial burden for any team acquiring him.

Enter the Clippers.

With the Clippers in need of an upgrade at the four, Harris definitely fits like a glove. Harris has shown in the playoffs that he can hang defensively with the best wings in the game, such as Jayson Tatum. He could then be a more ball-dominant presence if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out or resting on the bench.

As for the Sixers, they will be receiving a first-rounder and two floor-spacers. Eric Gordon, in particular, could be a strong fit alongside the Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey core. And if Harden decides to stay in Philly, his experience playing with Gordon can only help.

Clippers trade Marcus Morris Sr., the 30th overall pick, to the Detroit Pistons for the non-guaranteed contract of RJ Hampton

During the 2022-23 season, the Clippers fanbase soured on Marcus Morris Sr. Morris, on the surface, put up similar stats to his previous seasons as a Clipper, but he was noticeably a step slower and he did nothing to help the team’s woes on the glass.

Trading away Morris, beyond freeing up minutes for Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, would also allow the Clippers to inch closer below the second luxury tax apron. Doing so would help them in their quest to retain Russell Westbrook, who showed in the 2023 NBA playoffs that he wasn’t finished yet as a player who can impact the game at the highest level.

Given the Clippers’ lack of leverage, dumping Morris’ contract may warrant the inclusion of the 30th overall pick. The Clippers may even need to attach more picks if Morris’ contract wasn’t expiring. In return, the Pistons acquire yet another veteran presence, a forward who can create his own shots and someone who would give the young team a mental edge, not to mention the opportunity to draft yet another talented youngster.