Published November 25, 2022

By Kousha Kangarloo · 3 min read

Currently, the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to figure things out with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George constantly in and out of their rotation this season. On the flip side, George has had several strong performances, John Wall is starting to return to form as LA’s floor general, and they have a well-rounded supporting cast at the helm. Even with all this going for them, the Clippers still have a void to fill at the center spot and currently boast one of the thinner frontlines in the NBA.

One player who’s recently been mentioned as a top trade target for the Clippers is Indiana Pacers’ center Myles Turner. With the Los Angeles Lakers no longer in pursuit of the multi-skilled big man, this now gives the Clippers with a prime opportunity to acquire Turner. So without further ado, let’s now discuss why Turner is the most realistic trade target for LA after the first month of the 2022-23 NBA year.

Myles Turner

With season averages of 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks on 53% shooting from the field, Turner would be the ideal trade target for the Clippers at this point in the season. Not only would he solve their issues at center, but LA would greatly benefit from his size, length, and toughness. Turner’s multi-faceted offensive game and defensive acumen would both alter the Clippers’ season outlook and possibly make them the most complete team in the league.

Granted their success will also be determined by the Leonard and George’s health throughout the season, but the addition of Turner adds more depth and versatility for them. Plus his limitless scoring and lob threat makes the Clippers an even scarier team in transition. Add to that his ability to thrive at power forward or center, which would allow Tyronn Lue to run a variety of different line-ups.

This would without question make the Clippers a top-10 team in multiple offensive and defensive categories while allowing them to climb the ranks of the ultra-competitive Western Conference. It’s no secret that the Clippers need help down low and making a play for Turner would without question be the best move for LA to make right now.

The Clippers definitely have the assets to satisfy the Pacers in a potential trade, and a young, dominant, two-way center like Myles Turner is exactly what they need to help them get over the hump and fix their problems in the paint. For the Pacers, it’d take a load off for them as they’d finally be able to move on from Turner while likely collecting multiple young players and some draft capital as well.

Whether or not the Clippers will pull the trigger and make this happen still remains to be seen. However, the Clippers haven’t shied away from making big deals in the past and bringing in Turner would definitely be a game-changer for them and pay huge dividends come playoff time. So Lawrence Frank and Jerry West should do everything in their power to bring Turner to LA.

Between Frank and West, the Clippers definitely have the front office magic to pull this deal off. All throughout his time in the association the logo has gone above and beyond to build championship organizations. Were he to successfully facilitate this move, West could play a pivotal part in helping the Clippers win their first title with the acquisition of Myles Turner.