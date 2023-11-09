The Los Angeles Clippers' former owner Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA, now Adam Silver is sharing his thoughts.

The National Basketball Association banned former Clippers owner Donald Sterling on April 29, 2014 amid a racism related scandal that sent shockwaves across the country. Sterling was caught on tape making racist remarks.

The Clippers franchise is now owned by Steve Ballmer, who revealed his ambitious plan to change the in-game NBA experience recently. The Clippers have become something resembling a super team with the addition of James Harden, news that brought an honest Patrick Beverly take.

The Sterling scandal came to its conclusion after an investigation was made into racist comments made over the phone to his ex-girlfriend, V. Stiviano. Sterling was also fined $2.5 million by the league.

On Wednesday, Silver joined JJ Redick's ‘The Old Man and the Three' podcast to talk Sterling and sending a message about the NBA's values by banning him in 2014.

“There was an opportunity…To make clear what the values of this league were,” Silver said at the five-minute mark of the video below.

“I think Silver knew that if APPROPRIATE action wasn't taken, a walkout would've been inevitable,” one fan said in response to Silver's comments on Redick's show.

“In those situations, you don't need anyone to tell you that. It was obvious what the outcome would be,” the commenter said. “Regardless, Silver made the correct decision. Swiftly. And he hasn't missed a beat since. Fantastic commissioner.”

Redick played four seasons with the Clippers including in 2013-2014 when Sterling still ran the team.

In 2014, former Phoenix Suns guard, National Basketball Players Association search committee chairman, and former Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson shared his thoughts on the Sterling scandal and called for an immediate resolution, which Silver granted.

The impacts of the ban on the then-Clippers owner are still being felt to this day.

“Mr. Sterling’s comments represent the worst of ignorance and intolerance,” Johnson said in April 2014.

“Despite that, we cannot sit idly by and watch him implode. While some would argue that we should watch with glee as this racist business owner destroys himself, for the sake of the NBA, we must intervene and engage to bring this to resolution swiftly.”