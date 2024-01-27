Will Paul George be ready take the court against the Celtics?

The Los Angeles Clippers have had an impressive mid-season run. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have LA at 29-14 and third in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are preparing for a heated matchup against the Boston Celtics. Moreover, George's injury status is cloudy ahead of the big game.

Paul George received a murky injury update before the Clippers-Celtics game

George is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game due to left groin soreness, per the NBA's afternoon injury report for Jan. 27th. It will be interesting to see if he and LA's athletic training staff can manage his pain enough for him to take the court.

The star forward has been instrumental in Los Angeles' 2023-24 season turnaround. George averages 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. His two-way prowess helps the Clippers overpower opposing teams. However, he has not done it alone.

Kawhi Leonard is leading the way for LA, as he scores a team-high 23.5 points per game. In addition, he grabs 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks a night. He has been one of the Clippers' go-to players in the clutch. Moreover, his health looks much improved, as he has played in 39 games so far in 2023-24.

Thankfully, Leonard should be able to take the reigns if Paul George is not ready to go. Still, LA needs all the help it can get against one of the best teams in the NBA.

At 35-10, the Celtics boast the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have a star-studded lineup of their own that is tough to beat. Their defensive toughness and all-around offensive attack will look to wear the Clippers down.

Nevertheless, if Los Angeles can lock in on both ends of the floor, they will have a chance to leave Boston with a victory. Tip-off is at 6:00 PM CST.