Currently dealing with an illness, Paul George's status for Wednesday night's game vs. the Mavs is in question.

The Los Angeles Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. After defeating the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the Clippers have now won eight straight games and have been a juggernaut to stop offensively with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden all having their best games of the season. On Wednesday night, the Clippers will face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but Los Angeles may be without one of their stars in this game. George currently finds himself on the injury report due to a non-disclosed illness. This has led everyone to ask the question of: Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

Paul George's status vs. Mavs

Over his last seven games, Paul George has averaged 21.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from three-point range. George has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games.

A vital part of the Clippers' overall success, George is currently listed as questionable to play on Wednesday night against the Mavs as a result of being sick. The Clippers star was added to the team's injury report late last night and will be monitored throughout the day by the team's medical staff before a final decision on his status is made.

Many players are the league have found themselves on the injury report due to being sick, as it is about that time of the year.

It does not appear as if the Clippers are too concerned about George and there is still a chance to plays against the Mavs. Should the eight-time All-Star be held out, Los Angeles will turn to Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell for added production alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, both of which have been having some of their best offensive performances of the season in recent games.

Currently 16-10 on the season, George and the Clippers are currently tied with the Mavs for the 5-seed in the Western Conference. Both teams have played each other twice this season and have each won at home. This third game of the season series will be their final matchup of the year, ultimately deciding who will own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the other for the 2023-24 season, a tiebreaker that could come into play later in the year when determining seeding for the playoffs. George potentially missing this game could wind up being a huge factor in who is able to come out on top.

So, when it comes to the question of if Paul George is playing tonight vs. the Mavs, there is still no clear answer on his status. The Clippers will provide further details on George later on Wednesday.