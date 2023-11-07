James Harden scored his first Clippers basket against the Knicks, and it couldn't be any more perfect and Harden-like.

James Harden is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and while it took two quarters, he made it official with his first bucket with the team.

It couldn't be more Harden-like, though. The veteran guard is considered one of the best scorers not only of his generation, but also in the history of the NBA. So it would have been a bummer had his first basket with the LA franchise is a simple one. Fortunately, that is not the case.

Harden's first Clippers score is a tough one. After receiving the inbounds pass from Kawhi Leonard on the right wing, he was mobbed by two New York Knicks defenders. But instead of passing the ball, Harden had a good look at the basket and decided to pull-up, draining the shot despite it being heavily contested.

James Harden knocks down his first bucket as a Clipper 🔥pic.twitter.com/dupu5qC5Rc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

James Harden didn't score in the first quarter of the game, instead finding satisfaction to setting up his teammates. He had two assists and three rebounds in the opening quarter.

There have been a lot of questions about Harden's fit with the Clippers, especially since his defense isn't really the best and he's more focused on scoring–something that the LA franchise isn't really lacking considering they already have Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Clearly, though, Harden is working hard to make his partnership with the three superstars work.

Harden did talk about making sacrifices as he joins the Clippers, and sure enough, he's doing his best to balance his offense, playmaking and defense to help the team.