James Harden is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and while it took two quarters, he made it official with his first bucket with the team.

It couldn't be more Harden-like, though. The veteran guard is considered one of the best scorers not only of his generation, but also in the history of the NBA. So it would have been a bummer had his first basket with the LA franchise is a simple one. Fortunately, that is not the case.

Harden's first Clippers score is a tough one. After receiving the inbounds pass from Kawhi Leonard on the right wing, he was mobbed by two New York Knicks defenders. But instead of passing the ball, Harden had a good look at the basket and decided to pull-up, draining the shot despite it being heavily contested.

James Harden didn't score in the first quarter of the game, instead finding satisfaction to setting up his teammates. He had two assists and three rebounds in the opening quarter.

RECOMMENDED
Paul George opens up on what is required for the Clippers' to be successful with James Harden, blockbuster Clippers trade, Russell Westbrook reunion
Clippers' Paul George doubles down on James Harden's 'sacrifice' amid new partnership

Christopher Smith ·

Paul George with exploding head emojis near him, James Harden in a Clippers uniform.
Clippers' Paul George gets 100% real on what surprised him about James Harden trade

Ryan Bologna ·

James Harden, Russell Westbrook in Rockets and Clippers jerseys
Will James Harden, Russell Westbrook's Clippers reunion work after Rockets flameout?

Jeremy Gretzer ·

There have been a lot of questions about Harden's fit with the Clippers, especially since his defense isn't really the best and he's more focused on scoring–something that the LA franchise isn't really lacking considering they already have Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Clearly, though, Harden is working hard to make his partnership with the three superstars work.

Harden did talk about making sacrifices as he joins the Clippers, and sure enough, he's doing his best to balance his offense, playmaking and defense to help the team.