Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden shouted out LA fans after his team's huge win over the Nets on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers improved their record on the 2023-24 NBA season to an impressive 27-14 with a come from behind home win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Clippers found themselves trailing by double digits well into the fourth quarter of this one; however, Harden and his teammates were able to engineer an astnonishing 22-0 to help Los Angeles win the game by a final score of 125-114.

After the game, Harden got one hundred percent honest on the great environment that Clippers fans were able to create at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“It was like a party there tonight. The energy was on 100, literally,” said Harden, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although they have caught their fair share of disrespect in recent years, it seems that Clippers fans have come to fully embrace this new iteration of their team, led by Harden, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers just under a week into the campaign. Of course, the Clippers will soon be moving into the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, finally allowing themselves to fully step out from under the shadow left by the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypt.

In any case, Los Angeles currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference after the win against Brooklyn. The Clippers will next take the court against their rival Lakers on Tuesday evening in a nationally televised affair. The game is slated to begin at 10:00 PM ET.