On Friday night, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden made NBA history when he hit his third three-pointer of the game against his former team, the Houston Rockets. With that triple, Harden tied NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list. When Harden takes the court next, Sunday night against the Utah Jazz, he'll likely pass Allen for 2nd place on that list. But in Harden's mind, he'll be at the very top when he hits three-pointer number 2,974.

Ahead of the season, James Harden spoke with ESPN's Shams Charania about his climb up the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list. Charania noted that Harden was just 34 three-pointers shy of being 2nd on that list, but Harden quickly corrected the NBA news breaker. Little did Charania know, the man atop that list, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, doesn't count in Harden's mind.

Although Harden and Curry have been rivals throughout their careers, this comment was by no means meant to be a slight against the four-time NBA champion. Harden is simply noting that Steph is in a different stratosphere entirely than anyone else who has stepped on the hardwood. Proof of this: Curry is currently over 800 three's ahead of Harden and anyone else who has ever played in the National Basketball Association.

James Harden, Stephen Curry both responsible for three-point revolution

Even if James Harden, or anyone else for that matter, can never catch Stephen Curry — who, by the way, is showing no signs of slowing down — it's irrefutable that Harden, along with Curry, as well as contemporaries like Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson, have been vital in revolutionizing the game of basketball. Case in point… half of the players on the top twenty of the NBA's all-time three-point shooting list are currently active in the league.

While nobody will ever question Stephen Curry's place as the league's greatest three-point shooter, Harden certainly deserves his flowers for revolutionizing the game as well.

Nobody has taken or made as many isolation three-pointers as The Beard. In fact, his ability to handle the ball at the top of the key and facilitate an offense all by himself — either in shooting step-back three-pointers, or in attacking the basket to score or assist — nearly carried the Houston Rockets past the Golden State Warriors in 2018. That season began a three-year stretch in which Harden led the NBA in three-pointers made each year.