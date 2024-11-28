The Washington Wizards stood no chance of winning on Wednesday night with the way James Harden came out of the gates to lead the way for the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden scored 23 points in the first quarter alone on an elite 9-11 shooting from the field, and in the end, he finished with 43 points, four rebounds, and seven assists while going 13-22 overall, 7-11 from deep, and 10-11 from the foul line in a 121-96 win.

In the process of torching the Wizards, Harden set a few records along the way, with one of them being the record for most games with 40+ points and five-plus threes. According to StatMuse, the Clippers star now has the most such games in NBA history, surpassing Stephen Curry to become first all time in that department.

No one can argue the fact that Harden is one of the greatest three-point marksmen the league has ever seen. He launches threes at such an incredible volume, and there was once a time when his stepback three was the most lethal weapon in the entire association.

But now that he's on the Clippers, Harden has slowed down considerably, especially relative to where he was during his peak with the Houston Rockets. However, this current version of Harden can still dominate teams, especially those with poor perimeter defense like the Wizards do. He even made Bilal Coulibaly, one of the fastest-rising defenders in the league, look foolish on multiple occasions.

On any given night, Harden's peak self can still make an appearance and will his teams to victory. The Clippers may not have needed him to explode for 40 to win against the Wizards, but The Beard decided to finish up his business early as everyone prepares for Thanksgiving.

Clippers star James Harden stands tall with Stephen Curry on the all-time 3PM list

When the topic of the best shooter of all-time comes up, fans don't usually think of James Harden. But after being the main man in Houston for so long thanks to his analytics-friendly game that prioritizes threes, layups, and free throws, Harden has found himself at number two in the all-time three-pointers made rankings, just behind Stephen Curry.

He may not be as offensively malleable as Curry is, but Harden, as he has declared in the past, is an offensive system unto himself. He is such a deadly one-on-one scorer thanks to his marksmanship from beyond the arc, and he has made a career out of making his team better just by being on the floor. And the Clippers are benefitting immensely, as they have won 12 of their first 20 games this season despite not having Kawhi Leonard just yet.