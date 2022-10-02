John Wall appears to confirm highly-anticipated Clippers debut date

There’s been a lot of speculation with regard to John Wall’s upcoming debut for the Los Angeles Clippers. At this point, it seems that the wait is finally over.

Wall himself appears to have now confirmed that he will be suiting up for the Clippers for the first time when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in a preseason contest (h/t Clippers reporter Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated):

Looks like John Wall himself has confirmed that he will make his return on Monday. Kawhi, PG, Wall 🔜 pic.twitter.com/dwhe1t1mwr — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 1, 2022

Wall took to Instagram to share a report about his availability for Monday’s game. He didn’t add any caption to it, but it does seem like this is a confirmation from his end.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue already confirmed that Kawhi Leonard will also be available for Monday, and he also hinted that Paul George might take the court as well. If all this comes to fruition then we’re going to be seeing the first manifestation of the new Clippers Big 3 on Monday against Portland.

In the end, this preseason contest won’t mean anything. However, if he does play, this will be a significant moment for John Wall, who himself has been hampered by a series of major injuries over the past few years.

For Clippers fans, this will potentially give them a chance to see the new Kawhi-PG-Wall trio all take the court for the first time. That’s definitely going to be a scary sight for opposing teams, and LA supporters will just be keeping their fingers crossed that their stars are able to stay healthy throughout the new season.