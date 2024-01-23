LeBron James and Stephen Curry are making their own Dream Team!

USA Basketball is aiming to win its fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer. As a result, the best of the best from the NBA are preparing to give it their all in their attempts to win a gold medal. LeBron James and Stephen Curry, two of the best talents in the world, were included in the 41-player pool released by USA Basketball on Tuesday.

James has not played in the Olympics since winning gold in 2012 alongside Kobe Bryant. Curry has never played in the Olympics, instead winning two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

The full list of NBA talents in the 41-player pool released on Tuesday is as follows:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Chris Paul (Golden State Warriors), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Notably, Draymond Green, Jerami Grant, Keldon Johnson, JaVale McGee, and Khris Middleton were not named to the 41-player pool on Tuesday after being a part of the 2020 Olympic gold medal team.

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, it was reported that LeBron wanted to spearhead a push to get the best of the best representing USA Basketball at this year's Olympics. This resulted in other stars such as Curry, Durant, and Devin Booker claiming that they wanted to be with Team USA in Paris this summer.

A team simply highlighted by these four stars, as well as other All-NBA talents such as Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and the reigning league MVP would be enough to make USA Basketball overwhelming favorites over any other team they may face. Quite honestly, there is really no wrong answer to selecting any of these 41 players for the 12-man Olympic roster.