The NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday as the Phoenix Suns (45-37) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) for the fourth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix holds a 2-1 series lead thanks to their 129-123 win in game three. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Clippers Game 4 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Suns-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -6 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: +6 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Clippers

TV: TNT, Bally AZ, Bally SoCal

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 43-40-2 (52%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 44-38-3 (54%)

Phoenix took a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven opening round thanks to their 129-124 win in game three. The Suns actually were outshot by the Clippers 48%-54% in the game but got to the free-throw line an astonishing 46 times. Although they cashed in on just 76% of those attempts, the 16-made free throw difference between the times ultimately proved to be the difference-maker in a five-point game. Still, the Suns looked strong against the short-handed Clippers – particularly on the glass. After losing the rebound battle in their game one loss, they since bounced back with a 35-32 margin in game two and a 45-40 margin in game three. Phoenix looked particularly strong on the offensive glass where they dominated LA’s small lineups and amassed 15 offensive rebounds.

Star guard Devin Booker erased any doubts about his ability to perform on the road during the postseason. Booker dropped 45 points in game three on a stellar 18-29 shooting. He tacked on three steals and two blocks for good measure. The 26-year-old looks unstoppable right now as he averaged 36.3 PPG through their first three games. Consequently, he serves as Phoenix’s biggest X-factor heading into game four. That being said, Booker played 45 minutes in each of their last two games, and that fatigue could begin to catch up with him. That could prove additionally important considering he averaged just 35 minutes per game during the regular season.

Speaking of players racking up big minutes, Kevin Durant played 42 minutes in game three. He showed no signs of fatigue despite it being his third consecutive 40+ minute game. The always-reliable Durant scored 28 points, grabbed six rebounds, and five assists. While his six turnovers could improve, KD otherwise looked sharp yet again. At this point, Durant and Booker both look like locks for around 30 points and strong counting stats. However, both players missed significant time with injuries during the regular season. While Booker is a lot younger than KD, it’s something coach Monty Williams must carefully manage going forward in the series. That being said, they don’t have much depth off the bench and therefore we can expect more of the same in game four.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 42-43 (49%)

Over Record: 42-42-1 (50%)

The Clippers gave the Suns everything they could handle in game three as they covered but couldn’t pull out the outright win. While their performance was admirable, things don’t get easier from here with Kawhi Leonard looking more and more likely to miss game four. That being said, the Clippers had a legitimate chance to win game three. Consequently, if they can channel their rebounding from game one and even the free-throw margin they have a strong chance of covering again in game four.

Russell Westbrook continues to play as well as he has in years. Russ went nuclear in game three – scoring 30 points (11/23 shooting), dishing out 12 assists, and snagging eight rebounds. Although he turned the ball over six times, he provided LA with a serious chance to win the game. Between his defense on Durant and his ability to create good shots for himself and his teammates, Westbrook looked like his prime self in game three and now owns an eye-popping set of averages for the playoffs. With 22.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 8.0 RPG, he has put together his best playoff performance since his last year in OKC.

For as good of an all-around game as Westbrook played in game three, Norman Powell deserves as much credit as anyone. The 29-year-old scored a playoff-high 42 points thanks to shooting 15/23 from the floor. That included a highly efficient 7/12 performance from beyond the arc. If Kawhi misses game four, it would fall to Powell to carry the load yet again – something he already proved more than capable of doing.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Suns could easily flip a switch and blow the Kawhi-less Clippers in game four but I don’t see it. Westbrook and Powell are on one right now and the Suns don’t have any help outside their stars.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +6 (-110)