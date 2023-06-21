Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are considering pulling the plug on the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George partnership. This is after reports emerged on Tuesday that LA was sending trade signals across the league ahead of the NBA Draft. All of a sudden, it's now very much possible we see an entirely new-look Clippers side next season.

NBA Twitter has been having a field day out of this shocking development. For starters, the trolls went all in on George as his future with the Clippers has now been put into question:

Amid all the clowning, Kawhi Leonard saw himself dragged into the conversation as well. After all, the mean streets of Twitter wouldn't have done this rumor any justice if they didn't bring in George's partner-in-crime with the Clippers:

Some fans clearly feel that it should be Kawhi and his oft-injured nature that should be shown the door instead of Paul George. Either way, social media clearly doesn't believe that this is a partnership that will bear fruit. At this point, they're ready to mark this as another failed experiment for the Clippers:

Unfortunately for the Clippers, it's a known fact that they invested a whole lot of money on this tandem. It's bad enough that they haven't seen much return on their investment, but what's worse is that these two just can't seem to stay healthy. It would have been a different story if we at least saw Kawhi and PG exhibit their true potential, but the harsh reality is that injuries have stood in the way of the same. The bad news for Clippers fans is that we may have seen the last of this superduo already.