Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are considering pulling the plug on the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George partnership. This is after reports emerged on Tuesday that LA was sending trade signals across the league ahead of the NBA Draft. All of a sudden, it's now very much possible we see an entirely new-look Clippers side next season.

NBA Twitter has been having a field day out of this shocking development. For starters, the trolls went all in on George as his future with the Clippers has now been put into question:

Whe he sees this tweet pic.twitter.com/s0Hh2iv2iR — Jonathan (@Bigsteez_) June 21, 2023

Jerry West caught him laughing at a serious personal story and decided to trade him lmao — rennaT (@rennaTcMrennaT) June 21, 2023

Jerry West did 1 podcast with him and decided it was time to move on 🤣🤣 — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) June 21, 2023

@Yg_Trece oh man – chose the wrong LA team — Real Laker Talk (@CryptoChax) June 21, 2023

Amid all the clowning, Kawhi Leonard saw himself dragged into the conversation as well. After all, the mean streets of Twitter wouldn't have done this rumor any justice if they didn't bring in George's partner-in-crime with the Clippers:

Imagine if Kawhi never listened to his Uncle Dennis and stayed with the San Antonio Spurs what a career he could have had. What a lousy ending for a great player. — OnlyVirals (@OnlyVirals) June 21, 2023

My actual opinion on this is that the Clippers should keep Paul George and trade Kawhi for whatever they can get. Neither player is reliable but PG is clearly a notch above in that department. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) June 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They need to after what I seen. Paul should stay. Kawaii gotta go. Immediately!!!!!! Trade Kawaii for Mikael bridges on the nets. — Rizz Executive (@WWaveboy) June 21, 2023

Why keep kawhi? He can’t stay healthy. Keep Paul George and trade kawhi for some picks, decent veterans, and in and out burgers — Julio🪅 (@1021129O) June 21, 2023

Some fans clearly feel that it should be Kawhi and his oft-injured nature that should be shown the door instead of Paul George. Either way, social media clearly doesn't believe that this is a partnership that will bear fruit. At this point, they're ready to mark this as another failed experiment for the Clippers:

worst superteam of all time — trace (@tracedontmiss) June 21, 2023

That tandem is still a thing? It’s been years bruh, they are just squad players at this point. — Edwin🎙️ (@EdwinSphere) June 21, 2023

Clippers keep Clippering. — Kutt – The Social Betting App (@KuttBet) June 21, 2023

They been disassembled for 2 years. They gonna trade them to IKEA? — Adam Matthew (@JNennski) June 21, 2023

Unfortunately for the Clippers, it's a known fact that they invested a whole lot of money on this tandem. It's bad enough that they haven't seen much return on their investment, but what's worse is that these two just can't seem to stay healthy. It would have been a different story if we at least saw Kawhi and PG exhibit their true potential, but the harsh reality is that injuries have stood in the way of the same. The bad news for Clippers fans is that we may have seen the last of this superduo already.