Another player is headed to Hollywood, with KJ Martin on his way to the Los Angeles Clippers. The forward has been acquired by the Clippers via a trade with the Houston Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin in a trade for two future second-round draft picks. pic.twitter.com/p5k1QG5stI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

More from Wonjarowski:

“The Clippers have been in the market to add young rotation players to a veteran roster, and Martin is developing into a starting-level forward in the league. Martin, 22, averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on 57 percent shooting last season.”

Martin is entering just his fourth year in the league. He's played all of his first three seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, who acquired him via a trade with the Sacramento Kings just a couple of days after he was selected by the Kings in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft.

KJ Martin is coming off his best season thus far in his pro career. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Rockets in the 2022-23 NBA season in which he also played in all 82 games.

Apart from shooting 56.9 percent from the floor last season, KJ Martin also posted a 61.7 effective field goal percentage. However, there's still plenty of room to improve for his outside shooting, as he's just a career 31.5 percent shooter from behind the arc.

There will be some time of adjustment for KJ Martin, as he lands in Los Angeles, especially since he is coming from a rebuilding franchise with not much to prove the past few years to a team that is ready to contend for the NBA title.