NBA Twitter goes wild after epic Paul George game-winner for Clippers vs. Rockets

Paul George flexed his clutch genes on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed.

With just 87 seconds remaining in the game, the Clippers found themselves trailing the Rockets by five points, 93-88. It appeared as if the game was over at that point with Houston getting a solid lead after a tough back-and-forth. Little did they now, however, that George hadn’t given up and that he had other plans.

After an Ivica Zubac dunk cut the lead to just three, George stepped up big time and banked a triple to tie the game with 40 seconds left. Eric Gordon turned the ball over (off a George steal!) to give the Clippers the chance to take the lead, and they didn’t waste the opportunity.

Of course the Clips gave the ball to the hot-handed PG13, who delivered with a turnaround jumper against a tough Rockets defense.

Paul George gives the Clippers the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zWLVKH29ei — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

After the 95-93 win, fans from all corners of NBA Twitter were quick to sing praises to Paul George, and deservingly so. He had 35 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the game, while no other teammate breached the 20-point mark.

George basically willed the Clippers to victory, and so it had everyone talking.

“I cannot believe the Clippers won that game. Paul George absolutely willed the team to victory. Putting actions behind words,” Clippers reporter Farbod Esnaashari said.

“LEMME REMIND YOU PAUL GEORGE IS HIMM!!!” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user couldn’t help but take a shot at Devin Booker, saying “Paul George is better than Devin Booker cry me a river.”

Here are other reactions from NBA Twitter:

Paul George in the clutch too tough here pic.twitter.com/p6607RdoLL — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) November 1, 2022

paul george >> the entire mavs roster pic.twitter.com/m2Sk6Oi2N2 — nicholas𖥟 (@nmp0_0) November 1, 2022

The Clippers improved to 3-4 on the season after the win. More than that, the victory certainly gave them a ton of confidence. Here’s to hoping George and co. can keep the momentum going when they play the Rockets again on Wednesday.