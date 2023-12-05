Patrick Beverley posits that there was an underlying Kawhi Leonard reason for the Clippers to trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George.

The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling with too much star-caliber talent. Tyronn Lue continues to find it hard to coach a squad that has Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. All of these guys have the ability to pop off but often cancel each other out. This is why a lot of fans noted that the team should have just kept Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. But, Patrick Beverley knew exactly what the reason was for the Oklahoma City Thunder trade, or maybe even who the reason was, via the Pat Bev Pod.

“Outside looking in, Kawhi Leonard probably did not know the makeup of our team. Honestly, after that year, we took Golden State to six games while starting two rookies. We only needed one more guy. We only needed the guy. The guy added with Gallinari, Shai, Me, Lou, Trez,” Patrick Beverley said about the Clippers' acquisitions.

The Clippers trade for Paul George cost them a generational talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His elite ball-handling and floor general work netted the Thunder an All-NBA First Team player that will be their foundation of the future. Missing out on his development could have been worth it in a win-now situation. Unfortunately, those days are slowly running out and it looks like they might take a while to figure out the system.

Nonetheless, Leonard still got the partner that he wanted along with the Clippers roster that he desired. It may have not worked out in nearly half a decade but it will be something that they have to deal with.