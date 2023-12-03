After Paul George hit a game-winning three-pointer to power the Clippers over the Warriors, he gave advice to a struggling Terance Mann.

The Clippers just shocked the NBA world by securing a come-from-behind 113-112 victory over the Warriors after Paul George hit a game-winning three-pointer with eight seconds left in the game. George was able to find his stroke after some early season struggles, scoring 25 points and hitting four three-pointers.

Now, he has advice for Terance Mann who has experienced shooting struggles of his own this season. In this afternoon's contest, Mann only scored three points with his lone bucket being a three-pointer. He was a -5 in plus/minus and wasn't too impactful in other areas of the statsheet.

In the postgame press conference, Paul George offered advice as only a wise NBA veteran could to Mann, per quotes obtained by Law Murray of The Athletic.

“At this point, I think TMann is a little in his head about shooting the 3. I know he's not off to the best start percentage-wise behind the line. The best way to get through that is to keep shooting. And (T Mann will) find his way. We all have his back.”

PG continued: “And (T Mann will) find his way. We all have his back. But at that point, Norm is very confident. He's been shooting at a high level, he's been knocking them down for us. I thought that was the mindset behind that switch.” — Law Murray ✂️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) December 3, 2023

The Clippers have struggled all season. Although they're the healthiest they're been in the past few seasons and recently acquired James Harden via trade to pair with George and Kawhi Leonard, they're 9-10 and struggling to find an offensive identity.