The Clippers' energy and team chemistry are great!

There have been many iconic celebrations throughout league history. Each player has their own version of a celly that fans would go ecstatic for every time it was busted out. One of them is Russell Westbrook's Rock the Baby. He has been doing this since his Oklahoma City Thunder days and took it with him until he got to the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers. It was only he who was doing it up until Paul George joined in on the action, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Paul George explained what happened in this game that made the celebration a little bit different, “I hit the shot, turn around, here comes Russell [rocking the baby]… So then I took it a step further, giving Russ the baby. He was like, ‘Give me that motherf*****'.”

The Clippers stars are surely enjoying their team chemistry together. This has also given them a lot of positive outcomes. As of the moment, the team sits fourth in the Western Conference standings. The best part is that they are only getting started but they have won seven out of their last 10 matchups.

Russell Westbrook has been a big part of their success. He has accepted his role on the Kawhi Leonard-led squad. Since then, he has notched 10.9 points per contest with 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 dimes. His other big contribution to the Clippers is how he hypes up his teammates. The amount of electricity he brings to the squad adds a lot to their team's chemistry. He has been a great energy guy since his days with the Thunder.