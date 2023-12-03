Paul George speaks up on his huge shot in the clutch that gave the Clippers the win ove the Warriors Saturday night.

Paul George emerged as the hero for the Los Angeles Clippers in their Saturday night's 113-112 victory at home over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. George stunned the Warriors with a dagger 3-pointer late in the contest to put Los Angeles in front for good.

Paul George delivered for the Clippers against the Warriors

It was a bold decision made by George, as the Clippers were still down by two points when they got the ball off of a Curry miss on the other end of the floor. Los Angeles could have called for a timeout to design a play to either tie the score or take the lead, but George realized it would be better to attack while the Warriors were in disarray defensively.

“We wanted to go without a timeout, catch the defense scrambling, George said after the Clippers win, per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated. ” I felt confident with the ball in my hand. It was just get to my spot… no fear in being in that moment.”

It took a lot of guts for Paul George to even think about pulling up for that shot. He had Klay Thompson — still a very capable perimeter defender even after all his injuries — in front of him. A miss would virtually seal a Warriors game. At the end of the day, George made the shot and the Dubs failed to convert on the game's final attempt, leaving the Clippers celebrating with a victory in their last game of the week.

George finished with 25 points to lead the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard and James Harden chipped in 20 and 21 points, respectively.