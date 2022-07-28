It took LeBron James 11 years before he made his triumphant return to the Drew League. Players from in and around the NBA have been following The King’s example, and this time around, it’s Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George who’s confirmed to return to the highly-popular pro-am league after an eight-year hiatus.

This comes via Law Murray of Bleacher Report, who says that George himself revealed his plan to suit up for the Drew League in the coming days:

Paul George said tonight that he plans on returning to @DrewLeague … it would be his first appearance since 2014 — Law Murray 🛢 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 28, 2022

This is definitely something to look forward to for Clippers fans everywhere, particularly after George’s season was cut short by injury. The 32-year-old played just 31 games for LA last term, and he’s been working hard in the offseason to get ready for the new campaign.

It looks like George is now good to go, and his upcoming participation in the Drew League is a clear testament to this fact. At this point, there is now very little doubt, if any, as to whether or not PG will be able to start the new season for the Clippers.

Hopefully, Paul George is able to remain healthy in 2022-23. The same is true for Kawhi Leonard, who himself has also been bogged down by injury since teaming up with George in LA. With these two superstars healthy — and a stellar supporting cast around them — the Clippers are expected to be a real threat to the NBA title this coming season. These guys have a lot to prove and this might be the year that they finally do it.