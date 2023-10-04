Paul George made it abundantly clear that he's right where he belongs with the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course he understands very well that retiring with the team isn't fully in his control, but if it's solely up to him, he wouldn't wish to end his career anywhere else.

The Clippers star said as much on Wednesday when asked if he wants to retire with the LA franchise. George didn't hesitate in answering and emphasized that it would be an absolute “dream” to spend the rest of his time in the NBA with his hometown team.

“If it's up to me, absolutely. I'm back home with a great organization. An organization that believes in winning and does everything it can to win. Why not? Why not retire here? It'd be a dream,” George shared, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Paul George on if he wants to retire with Clippers: “If it’s up to me, absolutely. I’m back home with a great organization. An organization that believes in winning and does everything it can to win… It’d be a dream.” pic.twitter.com/EIhHcSWYCg — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023

There has been plenty of questions and concerns from fans about Paul George's future with the Clippers amid the team's lack of success since bringing him and Kawhi Leonard back in 2019. However, there has been no indication from the franchise about overhauling their roster.

In fact, as George himself said as well, he and the Clips are currently in active talks for an extension. PG13 has two years left on his current deal with the team, though he has a player option for the 2024-25 season. With that said, he is due for a new deal.

With George already at 33 years old, the next contract he signs would probably finally be his last (especially if it's another long-term one). Clearly, the Clippers are also interested in locking him in. If it happens, then George's dream of retiring with the team will get closer to reality.