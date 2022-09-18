There’s a lot of hype entering the new season for the Los Angeles Clippers as their two superstars return to action ahead of what should be a crucial season for the squad. The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led Clippers haven’t been able to live up to the expectations many had on them when they teamed up a couple of years ago — something that they hope to change this year.

George himself has spoken out about what’s ahead for the Clippers this season. The seven-time All-Star made it abundantly clear that he hasn’t exactly bought into the “revenge” narrative against rival teams. However, he did admit that the prospect of facing off against the Clippers’ cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, is just too significant to ignore (h/t Joey Linn of The Wichita Eagle):

“The obvious is opening night, that matchup against the Lakers,” George said on a recent podcast. “For me it’s the fun matchups. I don’t feel that I personally have bad blood, or the Clippers team has bad blood with any teams, so it’s not eyeing the calendar because we want revenge… It’s more so we know which [games] are going to be the fun, interesting, gonna bring the best out of us games.”

It’s not surprising that Paul George has already marked down opening night on his calendar. After all, a matchup between the Clippers and the Lakers always brings fireworks. Apart from LeBron James and Co., however, there are two other teams on his mind:

“Of course, the opener against Lakers,” he continued. “Anytime you get to go against the defending champs, the Warriors, is definitely up on the list. And I think the opportunity to go against — we don’t know yet, but one of the top teams out East — Milwaukee. I think those three teams are great measuring sticks for what we’re trying to do in the long run.”

The Clippers first face off against the Warriors on November 23, and they get the Bucks for the first time on February 3. Paul George already has both of these dates marked down, so Clippers fans better follow suit.