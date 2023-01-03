By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers have endured a plethora of injury woes during the 2022-23 season. And the Clippers don’t seem to be approaching the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to their bouts with injuries, especially after Paul George tweaked his right hamstring once more during their 110-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Paul George previously strained the same hamstring back in late November, causing him to miss seven consecutive games. With the Clippers now having lost three straight games, George’s injury does not bode well, especially for a team that’s already been dealing with the regular absences of Kawhi Leonard.

Nevertheless, while George knows just how serious hamstring injuries can be, he and the Clippers are taking a day-to-day approach to determine just how severe the blow his hamstring took truly is.

“Just take a day-to-day, see how I feel tomorrow. Give myself the best chance to be able to compete, but definitely take tomorrow and just get treatment around the clock. Try to prepare,” George said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The Clippers have plenty of depth in place to deal with a potentially prolonged absence for Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s bout with a non-COVID illness, which caused The Klaw to miss the Clippers’ Monday night tilt vs. the Heat.

However, the Clippers run the risk of slipping up even further in the competitive Western Conference, so they will definitely be hoping that PG13’s hamstring tweak wouldn’t force him to miss much time, if any.

The past few years haven’t treated the Clippers’ star duo of PG and Kawhi Leonard the best, with the two having missed considerable time with varying long-term injuries. George dealt with elbow problems last year, while Leonard is still regaining his bearings following his recovery from a Torn ACL. But for the Clippers to fulfill their ambitions of winning a championship, they will need the two to be at their absolute healthiest.