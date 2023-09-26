Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers never had the chance to realize their championship dreams in 2022-23. Not only was George sidelined in late March by a nagging right knee sprain that caused him to miss the postseason's entirety, but Kawhi Leonard—dealing with his own sprained right knee, suffered in Game 2 of the series—sat right next to his star teammate on the bench as the Phoenix Suns won three straight second-round games to end the Clippers' playoff run.

George isn't looking back on another disappointing postseason exit, though. With training camp right around the corner, the eight-time All-Star has issued a stern threat to any opponent that dares try to stop him in 2023-24.

“It was just a lot of unnecessary talk going around the NBA of guys feeling themselves & directing comments toward me that haven’t done anything,” George said during a recent SLAM photoshoot. “…Going right at whoever I gotta go at. You're gonna feel me. I'm having that approach of every time on the floor I'm there to dominate and destroy you.”

“It was just a lot of unnecessary talk going around the NBA of guys feeling themselves & directing comments toward me that haven’t done anything… I’m having that approach of every time I’m on the floor, I’m there to dominate, destroy you” – Paul George 👀pic.twitter.com/QL0GQnH2um — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

George was in midst of another stellar campaign last season before spraining his right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21st, the last time he took the floor. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, sacrificing usage with Leonard at least partially healthy for a notable uptick in efficiency. George's 58.8 true shooting percentage was the third-best mark of his career.

George, Leonard and the Clippers face a pivotal season in 2023-24, one that could decide their respective futures in Los Angeles. Given his ultra-confident, pointedly aggressive mindset, don't be surprised if George—health provided, of course—leads Los Angeles to the type of postseason heights it's never seen next spring.