Much of the discourse nowadays surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers' blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George in the summer of 2019 has revolved around the idea that the Clippers were fleeced. After all, the Thunder didn't just get a boatload of first-round picks from the Clippers, they also received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has blossomed into a legitimate MVP candidate, in return.

But on Tuesday night, George pushed back on that notion after putting the Clippers on his back with the Thunder mounting a furious fourth quarter rally. PG13 scored 28 points in the second half, including 18 points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Clippers to a resounding 128-117 win over OKC.

While Paul George mostly let his game do the talking, he wasn't shy during his postgame presser to assert that the Clippers and the Thunder have come away as joint winners of the blockbuster July 2019 trade.

“Both sides won. I did think it was quite a lot that the Clippers were willing to give up. Their commitment to me is my commitment to them. [I'm] just appreciative that they went out and grabbed me and brought me over here. […] But both sides won. We knew Shai was gonna be really, really good, but he’s special. In a way, Oklahoma won that trade with picks and a future MVP. Great trade for both sides,” George said, via Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

Indeed, Paul George continues to play at a high level for the Clippers, and it's not a stretch at all to say that they would not have won their most recent outing against the Thunder if it weren't for his contributions. After the Thunder took a late lead, 115-114, George took over the game. He made a difficult and-one layup, followed that one up with a nasty stepback triple over Luguentz Dort, and just to put some icing on the cake, he nailed another three over Dort, breaking into the shimmy afterwards.

George was not done. The Clippers star punctuated proceedings with an insane two-way sequence, stealing the ball from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then throwing down a nasty one-handed reverse dunk to seal the deal.

Paul George is flourishing in his role as more of a support player in the aftermath of the Clippers' James Harden addition, and on nights where he is on point like he was on Tuesday night, the Clippers franchise will be reminded of why they had so much faith in PG13 in the first place.