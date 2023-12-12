The Sacramento Kings visit the Los Angeles Clippers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After a slow start to the season, the Kings have a 13-8 record. They have won six of their last 10 games, including their last two. Sacramento has already played the Clippers this season, and they dropped the game by 14 points. In that game, De'Aaron Fox dropped 40 points, three assists, and five rebounds. He led both teams in scoring, but nobody else on his team finished with more than 15 points. As a team, the Kings shot just 31.7 percent from three in the loss, and 46.5 percent from the field.

The Clippers have been playing much better. They are on a four-game win streak, and have improved their record to 12-10. In the win over the Kings earlier this season, Kawhi Leonard put up 34 points, and grabbed nine rebounds. James Harden had 26 points, and Paul George had 19. The Clippers shot 50 percent from three-point land in the win, and 53.8 percent from the field. Los Angeles will have their main core healthy for this game, as well.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings need to continue to score in this game. Sacramento scores 117.1 points per game, and that number jumps to 121.6 when De'Aaron Fox plays. Sacramento needs Fox to play well, of course, but he did drop 40 points in the loss last time. If Fox can score above his season average of 30.4, and have some support from Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, or Keegan Murray, the Kings will cover the spread.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are actually a pretty good defensive team. Los Angeles allows the sixth-fewest points per game at 109.8. The Clippers also allow the fifth-lowest field goal percentage, and seventh-lowest three-point percentage. They are going to make it hard on the Kings to score in this game, and that should be enough to keep the Kings below 120. The Clippers have given up 120+ points in just five games this season, but they are 1-4 in those games. The Clippers are 11-6 when giving up less than 120. It sounds silly, but the Clipper holding the Kings to under 120 is key in this game.

Los Angeles should be able to score some points, just as they did in the first meeting. Their core is healthy, and the Kings struggle defensively. Sacramento allows 116.8 points per game this season, and the Clippers scored 131 the first time against the Kings. As long as Los Angeles can continue to play as they have been, they will cover this spread.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles is favored by three points in this game, and that makes it easier to bet on them. I do not usually like to go against the De'Aaron Fox and the Kings, but I like Los Angeles in this game. They are playing good basketball, and I think they can win this game by more than three.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -3 (-112), Under 235.5 (-110)