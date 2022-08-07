It has been a minute since Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George announced his intention to follow in LeBron James’ footsteps this summer by making his own appearance in the Drew League. The pro-am league is now nearing its conclusion but unfortunately, we have yet to get a glimpse of PG in the Drew.

George himself recently addressed his delayed appearance, and apparently, he’s no longer going to make it out. According to the seven-time All-Star, his busy schedule has prevented him from being able to suit up for this year’s games (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints):

“Nah, I’m not playing this year,” George said. “I tried to get around to it, I just had a lot of stuff coming up every weekend so I ain’t have a chance to make it to the Drew this year.”

Sounds like Paul George isn’t gonna make it out to the Drew League this year. “Nah, I’m not playing this year. I tried to get around to it, I just had a lot of stuff coming up every weekend so I ain’t have a chance to make it to the Drew this year.” pic.twitter.com/7wSyWcLxtC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 6, 2022

It would have been great to see George test his talents against some of the top pros and amateurs in the nation. However, it just wasn’t to be. It sounds like the Clippers forward really tried to make his schedule work, but the stars just wouldn’t align, so to speak.

Be that as it may, it shouldn’t be long before we see him again on the basketball court. The new season is fast approaching and it’s clear that PG has been putting in the work to get ready for 2022-23. The Clippers have a lot to prove this coming season, and it seems like Paul George and Co. are ready to take on the challenge ahead.