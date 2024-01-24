Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a strong bond.

Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers avoided a third consecutive loss against the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Fortunately for them, LeBron James was out for just the fifth time this season.

The Lakers announced early that James would miss Tuesday's contest against the Clippers due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game LeBron would be considered “day to day” with the injury.

The last time James and Tyronn Lue faced off against one another, the two came out incredibly complimentary of one another. James, however, caught the attention of everyone when he was asked about Lue postgame.

“The [Clippers] look great,” James told ClutchPoints. “You said the James Harden Clippers? Nah, it’s the T-Lue Clippers. I know T-Lue very well. It don’t take long to make sure shit right. It took five games & they’ve been cooking since.”

Ty Lue, LeBron James have a strong bond

Lue responded to James' comments ahead of the Clippers-Lakers showdown, and also discussed his relationship with the four-time NBA champion at Tuesday's practice.

“Yeah, for sure, that's my guy,” Lue told ClutchPoints. “And so I had some great years in Cleveland together, won a championship, brought a championship to Cleveland, something that's never been done in that organization.

“He has a lot of responsibility for my career as far as first it was Doc who believed in me first and said I can coach when I didn't think I was going to be a coach. And then LeBron, being able to coach him and be able to teach me on the fly, being a young coach at 38 years old and just having a trust and belief in me and just kind of help me get better and better each year. And then winning a championship kind of helps solidify my coaching career right out the gate. And so we have a great bond, even before I got to Cleveland, we were really good friends. And so that won't change.”

James and Lue won the 2016 NBA title together, leading the Cavs past the Golden State Warriors for Cleveland's first-ever NBA championship. Since that win, their bond has remained strong, with numerous public interactions and voices of support for one another. Lue was even expected to coach the Los Angeles Lakers before he bowed out of the running and the team ultimately elected to hire Frank Vogel.

How LeBron is still doing it at 39

Despite being 39 years of age, the Clippers coach says nothing about LeBron James' longevity and high level of play is surprising to him.

“He does a great job of taking care of his body, puts a lot of work into it,” Lue added of James. “A lot of finances into it. And then he just approaches the game the right way. He's so smart. He understands how to score without having the ball in his hands. He understands how to steal points, get out in transition, back-cuts, offensive rebounds, quick seals and duck-ins on smaller guards. And so he just understands the game and plays it at a high level. So it really doesn't surprise me.”

In his 21st season in the NBA, LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game on 52 percent shooting from the field.

Tuesday night's Clippers win improved their record to 28-14 on the season, including 19-4 at home. The Lakers dropped to 22-23, including 6-15 on the road.