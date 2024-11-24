ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-12) host the Los Angeles Clippers (9-7) on Sunday, looking to snap their losing streak against a Clippers team riding a four-game win streak. Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia, averaging 25.2 points per game, while the Clippers will rely on James Harden's impressive 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Norman Powell continues to shine for Los Angeles, scoring 23.3 points per game on an efficient 49.0% shooting but he is questionable after missing Friday's game against the Lakers. The 76ers struggle offensively, ranking second-worst in the league with 104.5 points per game, which could spell trouble against the Clippers' fourth-ranked defense.

Here are the Clippers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-76ers NBA Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 208 (-110)

Under: 208 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs 76ers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to extend their winning streak to five in a row against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, even without the potential absence of Norman Powell. Despite Powell's impressive scoring average of 23.3 points per game, the Clippers' depth and defensive prowess give them a significant edge over a depleted 76ers squad. With Paul George confirmed out and Joel Embiid potentially sidelined, Philadelphia's offense, which already ranks second-worst in the league at 104.5 points per game, will face an uphill battle against the Clippers' fourth-ranked defense. James Harden's leadership and versatility, averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, will be crucial in orchestrating the Clippers' offense and exploiting the 76ers' weaknesses.

The Clippers' recent momentum, riding a four-game winning streak, positions them well against a struggling 76ers team that's just 2-5 at home. Los Angeles' balanced attack and defensive intensity, allowing just 106.9 points per game, should effectively contain Tyrese Maxey, who has been carrying the offensive load for Philadelphia. The Clippers' ability to limit three-point opportunities, coupled with their proficiency in drawing fouls, will likely force the 76ers into uncomfortable situations throughout the game. With the 76ers' defensive rating ranking 21st in the league and their struggles in rebounding, the Clippers are well-positioned to dominate both ends of the court and secure a convincing victory, further solidifying their standing in the Western Conference.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the potential absence of Joel Embiid and the confirmed absence of Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to extend their winning ways with a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The 76ers' recent performances, including a much-needed win against the Brooklyn Nets, indicate they're on the verge of a breakthrough. Tyrese Maxey has stepped up admirably, averaging an impressive 25.2 points per game for the 76ers. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor and draw fouls will be crucial against the Clippers' defense.

The Clippers' struggles on the road where they are 3-3, present an opportunity for the 76ers to take advantage. Philadelphia's historical success against the Clippers, winning four of their last six matchups, provides a psychological edge. The potential absence of Norman Powell for the Clippers further tilts the scales in the 76ers' favor. With Tyrese Maxey's playmaking ability and the 76ers' improved three-point shooting, they have the tools to exploit the Clippers' defensive vulnerabilities. If Philadelphia can maintain their intensity and execute down the stretch, they have a strong chance of securing a much-needed victory and potentially kickstarting their season against a formidable opponent in the Clippers.

Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday promises to be a closely contested affair, despite key absences on both sides. With Paul George confirmed out and Joel Embiid potentially sidelined, the 76ers will heavily rely on Tyrese Maxey's scoring prowess, averaging 25.2 points per game. The Clippers, potentially without Norman Powell, will look to James Harden to lead their offense with his versatile play. The 76ers' struggling offense (103.9 points per game) will face a tough challenge against the Clippers' fourth-ranked defense. The Clippers' inconsistent road record (3-3 away from the Intuit Dome) could give the 76ers an opportunity to capitalize. This game could come down to bench contributions and three-point shooting efficiency. With both teams adapting to missing key players, expect a tightly fought battle that may be decided in the final minutes with the Los Angeles Clippers being more equipped to continue their winning ways on the road covering the spread for the 11th time this season throughout 18 games.

Final Clippers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -1 (-108), Under 208 (-110)