The Los Angeles Clippers have come out of the All-Star Break looking to continue where they left off as they look to climb the Western Conference standings to get that top spot and they will have to head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in this Friday night showdown to do just that. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Los Angeles (36-18) heads into their Friday night matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies with a renewed sense of confidence. In the first half of the season, the Clippers have shown resilience and depth, with Kawhi Leonard leading the charge. The Clippers will look to control the pace and execute their game plan to secure a crucial road victory against a young up-and-coming Grizzlies team on the road.
Memphis (20-36) enters their Friday night showdown at home against the Los Angeles Clippers with a young and inexperienced squad due to a plethora of injuries. Their depth and balanced scoring make them a formidable opponent for any team, including the 3rd place Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis will look to exploit their speed and athleticism to push the pace and disrupt the Clippers' defensive schemes. With a raucous home crowd behind them, the Grizzlies aim to continue their impressive form and secure a statement win against a resilient Clippers squad on their homecourt.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Grizzlies Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -420
Memphis Grizzlies: +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +330
Over: 222.5(-110)
Under: 222.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road this Friday night, all signs point to a strong performance that will see them cover the -9.5 spread. The Clippers are a favorable bet for basketball enthusiasts.
The Clippers boast a formidable roster, even in the absence of some key players. With stars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge, the team has consistently demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level. Their depth and versatility allow them to adapt to various game situations, making them a force to be reckoned with on any given night.
Furthermore, the Clippers have shown impressive resilience on the road this season. Their solid away record of 16-11 and ability to perform under pressure make them a strong contender to not only win against the Grizzlies but also to cover the -9.5 spread. The team's cohesive play and strategic approach have proven effective in securing victories away from home, instilling confidence in their ability to deliver a convincing performance in Memphis.
While the Grizzlies have shown promise, they may struggle to contain the Clippers' offensive firepower and defensive prowess. The absence of their stars Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and other key players due to injuries could further hinder their ability to keep up with the Clippers' relentless attack and be on the losing end in this matchup.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
As the Memphis Grizzlies gear up to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at home this Friday night, all signs point to a compelling performance that will see them cover the +9.5 spread.
The Grizzlies have been formidable covering the spread on their homecourt this season even with their absences on the court. Their strong ATS home record of 11-16 compared to just 9-10 on the road and the support of their passionate fan base provide them with a significant advantage, often propelling them to deliver standout performances against formidable opponents. This home-court advantage could play a pivotal role in their ability to not only compete against the Clippers but also cover the +9.5 spread.
Furthermore, the Grizzlies' dynamic playing style and the emergence of young talents have made them a formidable team capable of keeping pace with top-tier opponents. Their ability to push the tempo, score in transition, and execute effective defensive schemes positions them well to challenge the Clippers and potentially narrow the point differential.
In contrast, while the Clippers possess a strong roster, they may face challenges in containing the Grizzlies' high-octane offense and relentless energy on their home court. The absence of key players due to injuries could further test the Clippers' depth and defensive capabilities, creating opportunities for the Grizzlies to exploit.
Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
The Clippers were built for this. Their roster construction screams playoff basketball. They defend multiple positions, they can score in the clutch, and they have the mental toughness instilled by multiple deep playoff runs. While the Grizzlies are electric and should never be counted out, that “it” factor, the championship pedigree leans towards Los Angeles getting the road victory and covering the spread.
Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -9.5 (-108), Under 222.5 (-110)