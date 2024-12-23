ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Memphis Grizzlies: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers-Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and they are going to need to show it Monday night. Los Angeles allows just 106.9 points per game, which is fifth-lowest in the league. Along with that, the Clippers allow teams to shoot just 46.2 percent from the field, and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Their three-point percentage allowed is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. The Clippers do not have an easy matchup Monday night, but if they can keep up their defensive pressure, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Grizzlies are very average defensively this season. They have allowed 112.9 points per game, which is not bad, but it is not great, either. Along with that, the Grizzlies play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA. They are going to allow teams to shoot the ball plenty of times, and they allow the sixth-most offensive rebounds. The Clippers have to be hit their shots when they are given Monday night.

Los Angeles is led by Norman Powell and James Harden. With Kawhi Leonard still out, the Clippers will need these two players to continue having good games. Powell and Harden combine to score 46.0 points per game, and double digit rebounds and assists. Harden will collect more steals and rebounds, but the Clippers will need both players to contribute. If these two can play well, the Clippers will win the game.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have been playing some good basketball lately. They are 20-9, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. In those 10 games, the Grizzlies are averaging 127.1 points per game. That number would be the most in the NBA by a long shot. In fact, the Grizzlies were able to beat the Golden State Warriors by 51 points in one of those games. Memphis is also shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc in that span. With the way the Grizzlies are playing lately, it would not be surprising to see them put up a big number Monday night.

Los Angeles is a good defensive team, but the Grizzlies are extremely hard to stop. As mentioned, they are going off offensively lately. However, that is not shocking as they have been one of the best all season. Memphis leads the NBA with 123.1 points per game, and they are fourth in field goal percentage. The Grizzlies also hit 37.0 percent of their threes on the season. Memphis is one of the hardest teams to slow down offensively, and the Clippers are going to have some trouble. If the Grizzlies can keep scoring as they have been, they are going to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are just too good shooting the ball right now. I will be taking them to win, and cover the spread at home Monday night.

Final Clippers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110)