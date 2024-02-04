We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers will take their talents to South Beach as they face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Heat prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons 136-125 on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Initially, they trailed 33-27 after the first quarter. But a good second quarter helped the Clippers pull ahead, as they were up 65-59 at halftime. The Clippers maintained the lead and went on to win. Significantly, Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points. Paul George added 18 points and seven assists. Likewise, Mason Plumlee had 12 points and nine rebounds. Terance Mann had 12 points while making all four of his shots. Also, the Clippers did well despite James Harden struggling, as he finished with four points while shooting 1 for 10.

The bench was the MVP in this game. First, Norman Powell scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11. Russell Westbrook added 23 points while shooting 10 for 13. Meanwhile, Amir Coffey had 14 points. The Clippers shot 59.6 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Clippers had 12 steals, which helped force 16 turnovers. The Clippers also had five blocked shots.

The Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 110-102 on Friday in DC. At first, they trailed 59-56 at halftime. But the Heat battled back with a good third quarter. Then, they held on. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7 for 10. Additionally, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro each had 15 points. Also, Kevin Love had 13 points off the bench.

The Heat shot 43.2 percent from the field, including 22.6 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, the Heat also won the board battle 59-43, including 14 offensive boards. The Heat also overcame 12 turnovers.

The Heat lead the head-to-head series 39-31. However, the Clippers defeated the Heat 121-104 on New Year's Day and will try to sweep them. The Clippers are 7-3 in the past 10 games. Yet, the Heat are 3-2 over five games at Kaseya Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Heat Odds

Los Angeles Clippers:-3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -162

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +136

Over: -226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Heat

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun and KTLA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers are 26-21 against the spread as they come into this game. Additionally, they are 12-12 against the spread on the road. The Clippers are also 8-7 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Leonard is having another good season. So far, he is averaging 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Leonard is also shooting 53 percent from the field, including 45 percent from the triples. Therefore, look for the Clips to involve him heavily. George is also good. At the moment, he is averaging 22.9 points per game. George is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Harden has become a reliable third option for the Clippers. Currently, he is averaging 16.9 points per game with the Clippers. Harden is also shooting 44.4 percent from the field, including 40.5 percent from the three-point line. Ultimately, the Clippers are still without Ivica Zubac for another four weeks. They might rely on Coffey for more points. Amazingly, he has hit double figures in four straight contests.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can put up points in buckets early. Then, they need to contain Butler.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat will come into this game with a 21-27-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are also 9-15 against the spread as the home team. The Heat are 6-9 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Butler is still one of the better players in the league. Significantly, he is averaging 21.5 points per game. Butler is also shooting 50.2 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Herro is averaging 21 points per game. Herro is shooting 42.9 percent from the field, including 40.3 percent from the triples. Also, Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Adebayo is also shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

The Heat will cover the spread if Butler and Herro can put up points in bunches. Then, they need to contain Leonard and George, and prevent them from going off on them.

Final Clippers-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Clippers and Heat match up so well. Look for this game to go down to the wire. But the Clippers should find a way to get the win on the road. Take them with the moneyline pick.

Final Clippers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Clippers Moneyline: -162