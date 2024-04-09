The Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to inch closer to clinching home-court advantage for the first-round of the 2024 NBA playoffs when they travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Clippers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed.
Gearing up for a postseason run, the Clippers have scored over 120 points in back-to-back games resulting in wins over the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers. Overall, Los Angeles is 50-28 on the year, and 25-15 in games away from home. LA will be without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, so it's fair to wonder if they can overcome not having their best player on the floor as they attempt to lock up the four seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Suns are in the fight of their lives as they currently sit in the sixth-seed in the West. As it stands, Phoenix is tied with the New Orleans Pelicans, as the latter currently occupies the seventh seed, which would force them to participate in the Play-In Tournament in order to make it to the playoffs. The stakes could not be higher for Phoenix. Can their “Big Three” and company do enough to pick up this crucial victory over the Clippers?
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Suns Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +230
Phoenix Suns: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -280
Over: 226.5 (-110)
Under: 226.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Suns
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
With three-straight victories under their belts, the biggest focus for the Clippers at the moment is staying healthy. In previous years, bad health has robbed this team of going on deep playoff runs. However, when handed a clean bill of health, Los Angeles has shown glimpses of being a championship contender.
Despite not always being fully healthy this season, the Clippers have strung together just enough games as a cooperative unit that they should be on their A-game come the postseason. Since LA is taking the safe route by holding Leonard out until the completion of the regular season most likely, the Clippers will be leaning on Paul George over their final few regular season games.
Of course, while guys like James Harden and even Russell Westbrook off the bench are more than capable of popping off, it will be George that gets a bulk of the looks offensively. The 33-year-old forward played a huge role in Los Angeles' latest win, as he dropped 39 points against the Cavs, while also hitting the game-winning shot and coming up with a clutch block on the other end to prevent Cleveland from potentially tying the game.
On the season, George has averaged 22.8 points per game, so with the Clippers needing some sort of offensive firepower as they go up against the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, expect George to be the guy that steps up and leads the way for them on offense.
Most importantly, the bench unit will need to show up in a big way if this contest turns into a shootout in the scoring department. With that being said, keep tabs on Norman Powell who is one of the top bench scoring players in the league. Powell is lethal with the three-ball and can inflict serious damage with his dribble-drive as well, and he could end up playing a big role in this game for the Clippers.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
On the surface, the Suns are clearly one of the more skilled teams in the NBA. The problem is that their core group hasn't been playing together as long as teams like the Clippers. The chemistry aspect of things has taken a while to come together, but there's no doubt that every team in the West will be wary of squaring off with a Phoenix squad that is firing on all cylinders in the playoffs.
Coming into the final stretch of the NBA season, it is the time of year where big time players make big time plays. After passing legendary center Shaquille O'Neal for eighth-place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Durant will need to be one of those names that goes berserk on the hardwood Tuesday night.
To put it frankly, Durant has been on an absolute tear as of late, as he's managed to score at least 20 points in eight consecutive contests. Although KD may be entering the twilight of his career at the ripe age of 35, he is still getting the job done as the league's fifth-highest scorer. Don't let this man get hot if you're the Clippers!
At last, as long as the Suns play their balanced style of play, they should be in fairly good shape. As a whole, Phoenix ranks eighth in offensive efficiency and 13th on the defensive side of things, so if they can put together solid outings on both ends of the floor, they should be in good shape in this game.
Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick
How fun is this, NBA fans? In the final week and a half of the season, it is these types of games that make being a fan the absolute best. Since Phoenix enters play as the more desperate team as they sit on the fringe of having to participate in the Play-In Tournament, expect them to come out dialed in from start to finish.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -7 (-110)