Here is the Fortune Social Link Guide for Keisuke Hiraga of the Art Club in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Keisuke Hiraga, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Keisuke Hiraga Fortune Social Link Guide

The Fortune Social Link in Persona 3 Reload is advanced by going to the Art Club room, located on the first floor of Gekkoukan High School. At times, Keisuke would be standing outside of the club room where you can interact with him to advance the Social Link, but there are times when you need to interact with the door instead.

Keisuke Hiraga is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays as long as it is a school day and there are no exams in the coming week.

The Fortune Social Link can be started as early as June 17th once the protagonist hears from other students that the clubs are accepting applicants. Join the Art Club to begin the Social Link with Keisuke Hiraga.

As with any of the other Social Links in the Persona series, having a Persona of the Fortune Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive an Award Letter from Keisuke Hiraga when the Fortune Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Norn.

Keisuke Hiraga Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Keisuke Hiraga in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Fortune Arcana when you spend time with Keisuke.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Rank 2

…! What's wrong? Do you need some rest?

Yamagishi-san won't be going anywhere for a while. “Strikes again”? Is that a problem?



Rank 3

It really helped apply the paint to the canvas, so I'm sure that's the only reason the judges even noticed. You've got talent! You got lucky.

I recommend adding more shellfish to your diet, like oyster and abalone. They're packed with iron and easy to cook. Good work, Doc Junior. Will he be okay?



Rank 4

Did you… hear everything? You're quitting art club? You're pulling out of the contest?

I have my own dreams too, you know! Ugh, I can't stand it anymore! Complaining to me won't help you. So you're just gonna take it?



Rank 5

Wait. Then… that means… You should tell your dad! Now you don't have to quit!



Rank 6

Everyone's working so hard… So are you. What's the matter?

I just don't know what to think. Will you study abroad? It's your choice now.



Rank 7

It's like he's suddenly trying to be more understanding. It's weird. Do you want to be a doctor? Don't you like art club?



Rank 8

Can you remember your name? It's okay, I'm fine. Of course. It's Keisuke. ……

A-Anyway, do you remember what happened? I do. I don't.

I'm not a doctor… Do you think you want to be one? Don't beat yourself up about it.



Rank 9

Tell the others I said goodbye! You can't go! Good luck!

Ma'am, are you all right!? That cough… What happened? …You should just go.

My train's about to leave! Wh-What should I do? Leave this to me! You can't abandon your trip!

How should I help him? Better leave him alone. I should talk to him. I'll try patting his upper back.

What should I do next? Better leave him alone. I could rub his back. I'll lay him on his back.



Rank 10

That's why I want you to have it. I understand. But why? Stop relying on others.

I-I'm not coming off as arrogant, am l? Not at all. You kinda are.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.