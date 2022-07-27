The MLB season is at its core right now and there are a ton of prop bets provided by FanDuel. The Subway Series is going on in New York as the New York Mets are hosting the New York Yankees for Game 2 of this short two-game series.

The ClutchPoints MLB prop bet of the week will come from none other than future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer. Mad Max starts tonight for the Mets as they host the Yankees after winning the first game. The Mets will look to win the series tonight and they wouldn’t want anyone else on the mound.

The Yankees (66-32) own the best record in baseball right now but it isn’t by much as the Mets (60-37) are close.

ClutchPoints MLB Prop Bet: Over/Under Strikeouts

Max Scherzer:

Over 8.5 (+110)

Under 8.5 (-140)

Why The Over Will Hit

Max Scherzer is one of the top pitchers the baseball world has ever seen. Scherzer is known for his strikeout ability and is already in the top-15 all-time with 3,118 K’s. He is right behind Justin Verlander who has 1,130 for his career. Mad Max would be 14th but missed time this year to allow Verlander to pass him up on the all-time list. Both of these pitchers will be in the top 12 after this season ends.

The reason the right-hander can hit the over will not be because of his ability, but he is facing a team that is known for striking out. They are only 17th with 822, but that is 78 more than the Mets as a team. However, Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo are both in the top 20 in strikeouts with 107 and 103 respectively. That is a good sign if you are considering taking the over on this bet. Scherzer has struck out eight or more batters many times in his elite career.

Why The Under Will Hit

The under is the favorite here and it could happen if the Yankees attack Scherzer early. The right-hander is competitive and will try and pitch as many innings as possible. That isn’t a good sign if you are leaning toward the under here. Yes, the Yankees are the top team in the league and have home run hitters up and down the lineup. But, Scherzer has faced teams like this before and always rises to the occasion. With Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup, that’s one less hitter known for striking out absent from the lineup.

The Yankees are elite at drawing walks as they have 386 as a team that leads the league. The Yanks also are at the top of the league with a .445 SLG and .776 OPS as a team. There is no doubt that this lineup can smash, so that will create some extra caution for Scherzer. The last time a starter struck out eight batters against the Yankees was Luis Castillo back on July 14. NY has scored six or more runs 12 times in July so Scherzer will have to be on his best performance to hit the over.

ClutchPoints MLB Prop Bet Prediction

Scherzer is going to bring his A-game to this great rivalry. The Subway Series is always short, but the hype is always there. When there is hype, you best believe Mad Max will be a major part of it.

ClutchPoints MLB Prop Bet Prediction: Max Scherzer over 8.5 (+110)