During Bad Bunny’s headlining concert at Coachella’s first weekend, he dissed Harry Styles in a tweet displayed behind him on stage. Now, he’s apologizing, saying it was a mistake from his team.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made Coachella history on April 14th as the first solo headliner Latino. While performing El Apagon, a tweet displayed on screen behind the singer, reading, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon.”

Many thought this was a diss at Harry Styles, but Bad Bunny didn’t comment on the incident. His rep told Rolling Stone that he didn’t approve the tweet. The Puerto Rican singer apologized for the incident this past weekend during his second performance. In the same style as before, he displayed a tweet that read: “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3”

As of yet, Harry Styles hasn’t commented on the incident.

Bad Bunny displays apology to Harry Styles during his second Coachella set after a shady tweet was displayed last week: “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” pic.twitter.com/qRDCjxVhqc — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 22, 2023

Benito Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican born singer and rapper. His musical styles have Latin trap and reggae influences. He rose to prominence as a featured artist on Cardi B’s chart-topping song, I Like It. Since then, he has released his successful album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which the song El Apagon is from.

During Ocasio’s first Coachella weekend, he shared some knowledge that might be important in the consideration of this event: “Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don’t,” Bad Bunny told the crowd. “They don’t know what we feel, what we live through.”