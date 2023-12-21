In the latest 2K24 Player Ratings Update, Coby White received the second highest OVR adjustment

Chicago Bulls Point Guard Coby White has been enjoying a great start this year which is why he received a big OVR adjustment in NBA 2K24. In the latest 2K24 Player Ratings Update, Coby White received the second highest OVR adjustment. His consistent play on the court means great things for him in real life and virtually.

What Is Coby White's OVR In NBA 2K24 – December Player Ratings Update

Coby White now has a 84 OVR rating in NBA 2K24, after receiving +4 in the latest update. Overall, he tied 2nd place with several other players for the highest increase. Only one player received a +5 to their OVR (Duop Reath). Nevertheless, White's actions on the court earned him a significant boost.

Additionally, three other Bulls players received boosts to their OVR:

DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

However, White received the biggest boost of them all. In his last nine appearances alone, White scored nearly 25 PPG, with 6.8 Rebounds and 6.6 Assists too. The seventh overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft is finally showing the league he means business. He definitely seems worth the three year extension he signed to stay with the team earlier this year.

However, the Bulls still need to rebound from an ugly start to the Season, one which saw them start 5-14. But with the team going 7-3 since, it seems things could turn around. During that 10 game span, White lead the team in most points and assists in half of those contests. Safe to say White's increased minutes per game led to an improvement on the offensive side of the ball. We'll see if they can keep it up.

The Bulls' immediate upcoming schedule isn't too dangerous either, with matchups against:

San Antonio (4-22)

Cleveland (16-12)

Atlanta (11-15)

They face the Pacers before taking on Philadelphia again at home. A 5-0 run here would seriously help the team's playoff efforts. Thankfully, the team has a bright young star to hopefully lean on this season. Together, White and DeRozan make for a solid duo on a team looking make a serious push.

