Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been named as potential trade targets for the Denver Broncos. However, as the Broncos prepare for next season, Denver’s GM projects both Sutton and Jeudy to be on the roster.

Head coach Sean Payton had already said that the Broncos weren’t interested in trading either wide receiver. General manager George Paton wholeheartedly agreed with Payton and is excited for Jeudy and Sutton’s prospects in Denver, via Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.

“We’re excited to have both of them on our football team,” Paton said. “Two young players in their prime. I think Sean said it best: We’re not interested in trading them. When you’re in my position, you get a lot of calls. We’ve gotten calls from those players. And so we anticipate them being here.”

Wide receiver is one of the deeper positions on the Broncos’ roster. With Denver not having a first-round pick due to their Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos could use some much needed draft capital. Instead, Paton is deciding to double down on his receiving core and hope for a bounce back.

Jerry Jeudy was the Broncos first-round pick back in 2020. He has appeared in 41 games with Denver, catching 157 passes for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns. Courtland Sutton has been with the Broncos since 2018, making his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Sutton has caught 239 passes for 3,487 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both players are key elements of the Broncos’ passing attack. While Denver might be coming off of brutal 5-12 record, George Paton isn’t ready to hit the panic button. He expects both Jeudy and Sutton to be on the roster come Week 1.