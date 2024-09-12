The WWE power couple of Cody and Brandi Rhodes are celebrating their 11th anniversary. The latter took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her gratitude for her husband.

“Happy 11 years of marriage to the love of my life,” Brandi's post began. “My partner, best friend, greatest love, and biggest supporter. No one compares to you! 11 and a lifetime more to go.”

She also shared two images in her post. The first is them at their wedding. In the second image, they are at a theme park of some sort with their daughter.

Similarly, Cody Rhodes took to X to share an anniversary post for Brandi. The images show Cody at one of his career low points (as Stardust) and then before the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

“Invested in the worst stock she could possibly find(me) – been the most fun ten-plus years of my life trying to prove her right,” his post began. “Happy Anniversary, @TheBrandiRhodes.”

Happy anniversary to the happy couple. The Rhodes family is one of the most legendary in all of WWE history. Cody has been continuing their growing legacy, as he is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. Brandi was there in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when he won the title from Reigns.

Cody Rhodes' WWE career

Cody Rhodes first joined WWE in 2007. He later joined a group called Legacy, which featured other multi-generational wrestlers like Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr.

The storyline culminated at WrestleMania 26 when Rhodes, Orton, and DiBiase competed in a triple threat match. Orton ultimately beat his former stablemates.

Rhodes then began a run as “Dashing” Cody Rhodes. This storyline took a turn when Rey Mysterio accidentally broke Rhodes' nose. This resulted in Rhodes undergoing a transformation, now wearing a protective plastic mask.

They feuded until WrestleMania 27 when Rhodes defeated Mysterio. Throughout the rest of his first stint, Rhodes would win the Intercontinental Championship and team with his brother, Goldust.

He left the company in 2016, going through the independent circuit, including runs in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling/TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Rhodes was one of the driving forces behind WWE's biggest competitor, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rhodes was a key player in AEW from 2018-22. Brandi Rhodes also joined him as an on-screen character. Before his departure, Rhodes became the inaugural TNT Champion.

At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return as a mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. Rhodes emerged victorious, leading to a trilogy of matches (which Rhodes won).

The Bloodline feud

Since then, Rhodes has become one of the faces of the company. While he lost to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he went back-to-back, winning his second-straight Royal Rumble in 2024 and set up another showdown with the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL.

After defeating Reigns, Rhodes has defended the title against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens. At SummerSlam, his rival, Reigns, interfered in the match.

Surprisingly, he was not there for Rhodes, who ended his 1,300+ day title reign. Instead, he was there to take out Sikoa, who named himself the new leader of the Bloodline and Tribal Chief.