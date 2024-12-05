ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue coverage of UFC 310 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming prelim in the Flyweight (125) Division. No. 14-ranked Cody Durden of American Top Team will defend his ranking against the rising Joshua Van out of Houston. Check out our UFC odds series for our Durden-Van prediction and pick.

Cody Durden (17-6-1) has gone 6-4-1 under the UFC since his debut in 2020. After winning four-straight fights and dropping two subsequent bouts after, Durden notched a massive win in his last fight with an ultra-rare ninja choke submission over Matt Schnell. Durden comes in as the slight underdog, standing 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Joshua Van (11-2) has gone 4-1 since debuting in 2023. His only loss has come to an experienced veteran in Charles Johnson, but Van bounced back nicely with a gritty win over Edgar Chairez in his most recent fight. He'll now face the first ranked opponent of his career. Joshua Van stands 5'5″ with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Cody Durden-Joshua Van Odds

Cody Durden: +130

Joshua Van: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105

Why Cody Durden Will Win

Cody Durden looked phenomenal in his last fight and many experts were surprised that he was so willing to hit the mat against a strong submission artist like Matt Schnell. However, Durden was able to pull off a submission rarely seen in the UFC at all, so it's a testament to how advanced his jiu jitsu has become and how resilient he is when surviving on the ground. Durden may have to use more of his striking in this matchup against Van, but he's always guaranteed to put forth maximum effort and he remains a tough out for anyone in the division.

Durden also took his recent bout on just four days notice back in September, but he'll have the benefit of a full camp in preparation for this banger. While Cody Durden will have a slight disadvantage in the knockout power, he does a great job of moving his head in the pocket and remaining in constant motion. He's not an easy target to hit and he could frustrate Van if he's able to push against the fence and slowly work his takedowns.

Why Joshua Van Will Win

At just 23 years old, Joshua Van is still evolving as a fighter and he displayed a ton of resolve in his bounce-back win over Edgar Chairez following his first UFC loss. Chairez is a great veteran and one of the toughest fighters in the division, so it was impressive to see Van handle himself well over three rounds and out-pace a dangerous opponent in the striking department. He's a world-class kickboxer at a young age and he'll certainly have the greater knockout upside during this fight.

Joshua Van has also shown a great deal of toughness throughout his fights, so we're guaranteed to see him press forward and push the pace with his pressure striking. His 83% takedown defense is one of his greatest strengths and he'll certainly need it against the unorthodox attempts coming from Durden. If he's able to force his opponent into backwards movement and retreat, Van should be able to find the finish during this one.

Final Cody Durden-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-level bout and while the betting odds are skewed towards Joshua Van as the favorite, Cody Durden has performed well as an underdog in the past and it's foolish to ever count him out during a fight. Joshua Van is on a slightly different path as he'll be facing his first ranked opponent in the UFC.

Cody Durden has a serious chance to win this fight if he's able to frustrate Van and make him whiff on his shots. If Van begins to grow tired by the third round, we could see a situation where Durden takes over with his pressure and ultimately lands a few takedowns leading to control time.

Still, Joshua Van has shown an incredible ability to stay on his feet and I think many opponents underestimate his wrestling abilities. Expect Van to handle himself well against another veteran. He fights with a fearless attitude and I think his forward pressure will be the difference as we've seen Durden struggles against that in the past. Let's roll with Joshua Van to get the win in this one.

Final Cody Durden-Joshua Van Prediction & Pick: Joshua Van (-155)

