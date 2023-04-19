Just like in the original Coffee Talk, players have a lot of drinks that they can brew for their customers. With more base ingredients, there are now more drinks to serve, for a total of 55. As the barista, you have complete control over which drinks you’ll serve, which is great, because simply following what your customers ask for will lead you to not unlocking all of the drinks in the game. Since Coffee Talk Episode 2 encourages experimenting with the drinks you serve, it’s nice to have a recipe list like what we prepared below. With this Coffee Talk Episode 2 Recipe List, you’ll be able to discover all of the coffee, tea, and other drinks that you can brew in the game.
Note: It’s important to brew the ingredients in order, from left to right, as the game produces different kinds of drinks depending on the order of the ingredients brewed.
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly is out now on PC through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. Check out our review of the game as well.
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly Recipe List
Jump To: Coffee | Tea | Green Tea | Chocolate | Blue Pea | Hibiscus | Milk
- Black Lemon
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Lemon
- Black Magic
- Coffee
- Mint
- Honey
- Caffé Latte
- Coffee
- Milk
- Milk
- Cappuccino
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Milk
- Espresso
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Gingerbread Coffee
- Coffee
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Ginger Latte
- Coffee
- Ginger
- Milk
- Jahe Tubruk
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Ginger
- Sugar and Spice
- Coffee
- Honey
- Cinnamon
- Bee’n Buzzy
- Coffee
- Honey
- Milk
- Cinnammon Latte
- Coffee
- Milk
- Cinnamon
- Sweet Coffee
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Honey
- Queimada
- Coffee
- Honey
- Lemon
- Jingle Beans
- Coffee
- Coffee
- Cinnamon
- Gala Had
- Tea
- Milk
- Ginger
- Masala Chai
- Tea
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Midsummer Night’s Dream
- Tea
- Lemon
- Honey
- Russian Tea
- Tea
- Lemon
- Cinnamon
- Shai Adeni
- Tea
- Milk
- Cinnamon
- Teh Tarik
- Tea
- Tea
- Milk
- Cough Syrup
- Green Tea
- Lemon
- Honey
- Green Tea Latte
- Green Tea
- Milk
- Milk
- Marrakech
- Green Tea
- Mint
- Mint
- Shin Genmaicha
- Green Tea
- Green Tea
- Ginger
- The Grinch
- Green Tea
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Matcha
- Green Tea
- Green Tea
- Green Tea
- “Detox Tea”
- Green Tea
- Ginger
- Lemon
- “Five Stars”
- Green Tea
- Honey
- Milk
- Bitter Heart
- Chocolate
- Ginger
- Cinnamon
- Chocobee Miruku
- Chocolate
- Honey
- Milk
- Dark Chocolate
- Chocolate
- Chocolate
- Chocolate
- Spanish Sahara
- Chocolate
- Milk
- Ginger
- Spiced Lady
- Chocolate
- Milk
- Cinnamon
- 299.792.458
- Chocolate
- Honey
- Ginger
- After Midnight
- Chocolate
- Honey
- Mint
- Butterfly Pea
- Blue Pea
- Blue Pea
- Blue Pea
- Galaxy Mint Tea
- Blue Pea
- Mint
- Lemon
- Dreamin’ Blue
- Blue Pea
- Milk
- Honey
- Aqua’s Tranquilitea
- Blue Pea
- Mint
- Mint
- Blue Lightning
- Blue Pea
- Ginger
- Ginger
- Flowerbed
- Blue Pea
- Honey
- Mint
- Gala Tea
- Blue Pea
- Milk
- Ginger
- Blue Marshmallow
- Blue Pea
- Honey
- Milk
- Hibiscus Tea
- Hibiscus
- Hibiscus
- Hibiscus
- Bissap
- Hibiscus
- Ginger
- Lemon
- Teh Jahe Rosella
- Hibiscus
- Ginger
- Honey
- Sweetheart Latte
- Hibiscus
- Milk
- Honey
- Pink Spice
- Hibiscus
- Milk
- Cinnamon
- Zobo
- Hibiscus
- Ginger
- Ginger
- Berry-Blue Hibiscus “Pie”
- Hibiscus
- Honey
- Mint
- Bedchamber
- Milk
- Cinnamon
- Honey
- Le Menthol
- Milk
- Mint
- Lemon
- Lemony Snippet
- Milk
- Honey
- Lemon
- Milky Way
- Milk
- Honey
- Mint
- STMJ
- Milk
- Ginger
- Honey
And that’s all of the drinks that you can serve in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. Do note that you don’t need to brew all of the drinks to finish the game, but it’s a nice collection for you to make. Besides, completing your Brewpad and unlocking all of the descriptions for each of the drinks feels rewarding all by itself, and some of the drinks even inspire recreation in real life. Well, we’ll leave the unlocking up to you, and we hope that this Coffee Talk Episode 2 recipe list guide helped you!
