Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Just like in the original Coffee Talk, players have a lot of drinks that they can brew for their customers. With more base ingredients, there are now more drinks to serve, for a total of 55. As the barista, you have complete control over which drinks you’ll serve, which is great, because simply following what your customers ask for will lead you to not unlocking all of the drinks in the game. Since Coffee Talk Episode 2 encourages experimenting with the drinks you serve, it’s nice to have a recipe list like what we prepared below. With this Coffee Talk Episode 2 Recipe List, you’ll be able to discover all of the coffee, tea, and other drinks that you can brew in the game.

Note: It’s important to brew the ingredients in order, from left to right, as the game produces different kinds of drinks depending on the order of the ingredients brewed.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly is out now on PC through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. Check out our review of the game as well.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly Recipe List

Jump To: Coffee | Tea | Green Tea | Chocolate | Blue Pea | Hibiscus | Milk

Coffee Drinks Recipe List

Black Lemon Coffee Coffee Lemon

Black Magic Coffee Mint Honey

Caffé Latte Coffee Milk Milk

Cappuccino Coffee Coffee Milk

Espresso Coffee Coffee Coffee

Gingerbread Coffee Coffee Ginger Cinnamon

Ginger Latte Coffee Ginger Milk

Jahe Tubruk Coffee Coffee Ginger

Sugar and Spice Coffee Honey Cinnamon

Bee’n Buzzy Coffee Honey Milk

Cinnammon Latte Coffee Milk Cinnamon

Sweet Coffee Coffee Coffee Honey

Queimada Coffee Honey Lemon

Jingle Beans Coffee Coffee Cinnamon



Tea Drinks Recipe List

Gala Had Tea Milk Ginger

Masala Chai Tea Ginger Cinnamon

Midsummer Night’s Dream Tea Lemon Honey

Russian Tea Tea Lemon Cinnamon

Shai Adeni Tea Milk Cinnamon

Teh Tarik Tea Tea Milk



Green Tea Recipe List

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cough Syrup Green Tea Lemon Honey

Green Tea Latte Green Tea Milk Milk

Marrakech Green Tea Mint Mint

Shin Genmaicha Green Tea Green Tea Ginger

The Grinch Green Tea Ginger Cinnamon

Matcha Green Tea Green Tea Green Tea

“Detox Tea” Green Tea Ginger Lemon

“Five Stars” Green Tea Honey Milk



Chocolate Drinks Recipe List

Bitter Heart Chocolate Ginger Cinnamon

Chocobee Miruku Chocolate Honey Milk

Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

Spanish Sahara Chocolate Milk Ginger

Spiced Lady Chocolate Milk Cinnamon

299.792.458 Chocolate Honey Ginger

After Midnight Chocolate Honey Mint



Blue Pea Drinks Recipe List

Butterfly Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea

Galaxy Mint Tea Blue Pea Mint Lemon

Dreamin’ Blue Blue Pea Milk Honey

Aqua’s Tranquilitea Blue Pea Mint Mint

Blue Lightning Blue Pea Ginger Ginger

Flowerbed Blue Pea Honey Mint

Gala Tea Blue Pea Milk Ginger

Blue Marshmallow Blue Pea Honey Milk



Hibiscus Drinks Recipe List

Hibiscus Tea Hibiscus Hibiscus Hibiscus

Bissap Hibiscus Ginger Lemon

Teh Jahe Rosella Hibiscus Ginger Honey

Sweetheart Latte Hibiscus Milk Honey

Pink Spice Hibiscus Milk Cinnamon

Zobo Hibiscus Ginger Ginger

Berry-Blue Hibiscus “Pie” Hibiscus Honey Mint



Milk Drinks Recipe List

Bedchamber Milk Cinnamon Honey

Le Menthol Milk Mint Lemon

Lemony Snippet Milk Honey Lemon

Milky Way Milk Honey Mint

STMJ Milk Ginger Honey



And that’s all of the drinks that you can serve in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. Do note that you don’t need to brew all of the drinks to finish the game, but it’s a nice collection for you to make. Besides, completing your Brewpad and unlocking all of the descriptions for each of the drinks feels rewarding all by itself, and some of the drinks even inspire recreation in real life. Well, we’ll leave the unlocking up to you, and we hope that this Coffee Talk Episode 2 recipe list guide helped you!

For more on gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.