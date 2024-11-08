A fan was saved by Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin during their latest show on the Music of the Spheres Tour in Sydney, Australia.

Videos have surfaced on social media of the moment. Martin stopped a song to make sure a young fan was okay after seeing him being pushed around and “squeezed.” He offered him a seat to avoid such contact with others and also a pair of headphones.

“You can sit right here, man, you don't have to be squeezed,” Martin said. “Can we get some headphones for him? Then you don't have to be squished by all these adults.”

He also offered him a Coke, the drink, to be clear, before resuming the show. It was a sweet moment between Martin and the fan that he will never forget.

The rest of the show seemingly went normal. The band played their biggest hits and some new songs from Moon Music, their latest album.

Martin's heroics are very reminiscent of U2 singer Bono. In the past, Bono has saved fans in the crowd. The band's Live Aid performance in 1985 is one of the most famous examples of this.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay is currently embarking on their Sydney, Australia, stop on the Music of the Spheres Tour. The band will perform four shows in the city before moving to Auckland, New Zealand.

After their current slate of shows ends, the band will resume the tour in January 2025. They will perform in the United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, and South Korea before returning to North America.

They will perform another North American leg before playing a 10-show residency at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 22-September 8. This residency will bring the band's total to a record-breaking 16 shows at the venue during the course of the tour.

The Music of the Spheres Tour began on March 18, 2022, with a show in Costa Rica. The tour is in support of their last two albums, Music of the Spheres (aka From Earth with Love) and Moon Music.

The tour marks the first live performances since the Head Full of Dreams Tour ended in 2017. Coldplay was not able to tour their last album, Everyday Life, due to the pandemic.

Who is Chris Martin?

Coldplay's singer, Chris Martin, has been a part of the band since its inception in 1997. He has been the driving force behind the band's 10 studio albums.

Additionally, Martin has had appearances in Saturday Night Live, Modern Family, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has appeared in movies such as Shaun of the Dead and Bruno.