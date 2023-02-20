Monday’s slate of college basketball action will continue with this matchup in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The FAMU Rattlers (6-19) will take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-15) in their second meeting of the season. The Rattlers will be looking for revenge in this one. Check out our college basketball odds series for our FAMU-Alabama A&M prediction and pick.

The FAMU Rattlers have gone on a number of losing streaks this season and find themselves in the bottom-third of the SWAC standings. Believe it or not, their most recent 10-game stretch hasn’t been so bad as they’ve gone 4-6. They’re coming off a win in their most recent game against Alabama State and will be make the short trip over to Alabama A&M in hopes of capturing another victory.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit just below .500 on the season and are right outside of the SWAC race in fourth place. With only a few games left in the season, the Bulldogs would love to win-out and make a run during the SWAC tournament. They’re off to a good start as they’ve won their last three games. They’ll be facing a FAMU team they beat on the road, so look for them to repeat their performance at home this time.

Here are the FAMU-Alabama A&M college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: FAMU-Alabama A&M Odds

FAMU: +8.5 (-102)

Alabama A&M: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 128.5 (-110)

Under: 128.5 (-110)

How To Watch FAMU vs. Alabama A&M

TV: ESPN U

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why FAMU Could Cover The Spread

FAMU has fallen victim to their poor shooting slumps this season, resulting in a number of multi-game losing streaks. They lost an awful game to Prairie View by thirty points and went on to lose another two games after. They were able to notch a seldom win their last time out in a game where they were out-rebounded and had more turnovers, but were able to get hot from three-point range. They deep ball may be their only chance in covering this lopsided spread to an opponent they previously lost to.

FAMU will need Jordan Tillman to once again have a big night as he’s their only scorer averaging double-digits. Points have been hard to come by, but they’ll have the shooting momentum from their last performance. Look for the Rattlers to start letting it fly early as they still may be in a good shooting rhythm given the short road trip.

Why Alabama A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs have been resilient in SWAC play and have been one of the grittier teams to hang with in the conference. They play decent ball on the road, but prefer to play in front of their home crowd. They’ll have an upper hand on FAMU as they already cracked their code in the last win. In that game, the Bulldogs were able to get it done with their defense while still shooting poorly from three.

To win this game, the Bulldogs can follow the script from their first meeting with the Rattlers and continue to move the ball with great pace. They have more options on the scoring side of things, so they’ll hope that one of their starters can get hot while shooting on the home rims. They’ve been very hot in the last three games, so look for them to carry their momentum into this one.

Final FAMU-Alabama A&M Prediction & Pick

The Bulldogs are the clear pick here at home and hungry to win their fourth straight. FAMU isn’t shooting great and will be at a size disadvantage in this one. While the spread is wide, let’s take the Bulldogs to win at home here. I’d take their spread and throw it in a teaser granted this may be a close game.

Final FAMU-Alabama A&M Prediction & Pick: Alabama A&M Bulldogs -8.5 (-120)