The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Our college basketball odds series has our Iowa State Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State vs Oklahoma.

The Iowa State Cyclones continue to impress under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. They are 10-2 through 12 games, and they might have played their most impressive game of the season this past weekend, when they came from behind to hammer the Baylor Bears, 77-62. Iowa State trailed by nine points, at 29-20, with 5:15 left in the first half. It seemed that the Cyclones were in real trouble. Even in a best-case scenario, they would have to sweat out that game in the final minutes of regulation. Instead, the Cyclones began to lock in on defense and limited Baylor to just two points in the last 5:15 of the half. They took a 34-31 lead at halftime and then pulled away in the second half for a 15-point win. Baylor is clearly not as good as it once was. The Bears don’t have the elite team they possessed in each of the past three seasons, when they were a No. 1 seed-level team and the 2021 national champion. Yet, Baylor still has a good team, and ISU crushed the Bears in the final 25 minutes of the game. The Cyclones outscored the Bears 57-33 in the last 25:15 of competition. That should tell you that Iowa State is a very tough out.

Here are the Iowa State-Oklahoma college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Oklahoma Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +3.5 (-110)

Oklahoma Sooners: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 125.5 (-115)

Under: 125.5 (-105)

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread

Iowa State is a relentless and good team. The only two losses on the schedule were away from home — one was a neutral-court loss to UConn in Portland, the other a road loss to Iowa. Iowa State has beaten North Carolina and Villanova in neutral-site games. The rally against Baylor was extremely impressive; it showed how much fight and toughness this team truly has. One also has to mention that Oklahoma just doesn’t have the depth it needs to be a top-tier team in the Big 12. The Sooners have grit, but that can only do so much. It can carry a team through 20 or 25 minutes of a game, but not all 40. Oklahoma doesn’t have the skill level to merit confidence and trust late in a close Big 12 game. The Sooners lost a lot of tough ones last season, and they just lost a one-point game to Texas. Iowa State definitely deserves more trust in a tight, late-game situation.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

The Sooners took Texas to the limit this past Saturday. They didn’t finish the job, but they were right there with a chance to win. If this team continues to play with real hunger and passion, it will eventually cross the threshold and get over the hump. Coach Porter Moser is one of the best defensive coaches in the country. He will make sure that Oklahoma locks down Iowa State and does not allow the Cyclones’ offense to establish any rhythm whatsoever. If Oklahoma keeps this game close, the learning experience provided by the Texas game should really come in handy. Iowa State isn’t nearly as good away from its home building, Hilton Coliseum. Coming to the Lloyd Noble Center will be a very different experience for the Cyclones, and it’s hard to trust them to survive.

Final Iowa State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It’s one of many Big 12 street fights in which the game should be up for grabs with two or three minutes left. It could go either way.

Final Iowa State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +3.5

How To Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT