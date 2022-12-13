By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Memphis Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis Alabama prediction and pick.

The Memphis Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are both coming off very impressive wins this past Saturday. Memphis handled Auburn, 82-73, in a neutral-court game played in Atlanta. Memphis hit 50 percent of its field goals and was able to find a path through Auburn’s defense. Memphis has lost just two games so far this season. The Tigers are in a much better position at this point in the season than they were at this stage one year ago. The 2021-2022 Tigers needed a few months to learn how to play together and get the most out of their talent. They didn’t begin to really take off as a team until late January and early February. Coach Penny Hardaway is doing a better job with this team, showing that he might be getting comfortable as the leader of this program. Worries about his capacity to guide Memphis basketball have certainly not evaporated — Hardaway has a lot to prove — but they have receded over the course of the 2022 calendar year. Having beaten Auburn, Memphis will now try to beat the other team involved in the Auburn-Alabama rivalry.

Alabama had the single most remarkable win this past Saturday, which is saying something. BYU beating Creighton was a remarkable result, as was LSU coming back from nearly 20 points down to beat Wake Forest. However, nothing topped Alabama’s victory on the road against No. 1-ranked Houston. Alabama was down 15 points in the second half. Against Houston, that should mean “game over,” case closed. Houston has an elite defense and is extremely tough to beat at home to begin with. When Houston has a fat lead in the second half, the Cougars are supposed to put games to bed with very little if any drama. Yet, Alabama climbed the mountain and was able to fully complete the comeback. Tough rebounding and great late-game defense enabled Bama to surge down the stretch and knock off the Cougars, 71-65. Alabama dislodged Houston from the national No. 1 ranking. Alabama significantly improved its resume and reminded everyone in college basketball that it can stil raise its game for high-end opponents.

Even when Alabama struggled for much of last season, it still brought its A-game against most of the elite opponents it faced. Coach Nate Oats hasn’t lost his knack for giving top teams a huge heap of trouble.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Memphis-Alabama College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Alabama Odds

Memphis Tigers: +7.5 (-114)

Alabama Crimson Tide: -7.5 (-106)

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

This is a game Memphis should feel comfortable playing. Memphis beat Alabama the last time these teams met in 2021, and the game wasn’t particularly close. Memphis won 92-78. The Tigers are playing good basketball right now and are getting more than seven points. What’s not to like about betting on Memphis in this game?

Why Alabama Could Cover the Spread

The Crimson Tide showed against Houston what they are made of. This team still gets up for big games and should be ready to perform here.

Final Memphis-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Alabama will suffer a letdown from its emotionaly draining win in Houston. Memphis plus the points is the right play.

