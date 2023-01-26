The MTSU Blue Raiders take on the FAU Owls. Our college basketball odds series has our MTSU FAU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch MTSU FAU.

The college basketball season has been a year for non-traditional schools to make a mark on the national landscape. Alabama is in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its history. A program without a Final Four appearance could be on the one line on Selection Sunday. Florida Atlantic is another Southern school with big basketball dreams. The Owls have soared higher than any preseason predictions through 20 games this season. They are 19-1 and ranked in the top 20, and with each impressive victory they produce, it becomes harder to dismiss them as a serious threat for not only an NCAA Tournament at-large bid — which Conference USA teams rarely attain these days (as opposed to older times when Memphis and Louisville were part of the league) — but for the Sweet 16 and maybe even the Elite Eight. The Owls are that impressive. They have soundly beaten most of their opponents. They have won eight straight road games. On the rare occasions when they do need to mount a late rally — as was the case against North Texas, the team which is most immediately trailing them (by two and a half games) in the C-USA race — they manage to get the job done. This team wins in different ways and can call upon different resources. That is why it is so good.

Here are the MTSU-FAU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: MTSU-FAU Odds

MTSU Blue Raiders: +8.5 (-104)

FAU Owls: -8.5 (-118)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch MTSU vs. FAU

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread

If there is a team which has been waiting in the weeds, hoping for its big chance to take down FAU and give Florida Atlantic its first Conference USA loss of the season, it’s Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders are 13-7. They have won their last four Conference USA games, including a clutch win over UAB on January 16. This team senses the urgency of the moment. It has been building toward this game and has improved its level of play, knowing that it needs to perform at its very best to slay the dragon (or the Owl, as it were) in Conference USA. The spread is relatively large, so if this is a competitive, hard-fought game, chances are that Middle Tennessee will be able to cover the spread.

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread

The Owls have set the gold standard in Conference USA, but beyond that, they have simply set an excellent standard on a national level. In addition to being unbeaten in Conference USA and having a 2.5-game lead in the standings heading into late January, the Owls also have shown they can win on the road, with eight straight road victories. Yes, this is a home game for Florida Atlantic, but the point of mentioning the road winning streak is that this team doesn’t get rattled. Every player shows composure, knows what to do, makes adjustments, and responds well under pressure. That is exactly the kind of team you would pick to cover a spread which is more than three or four points. Giving 8.5 to a 13-7 opponent? No problem. FAU has this thing solved.

Final MTSU-FAU Prediction & Pick

Trusting Florida Atlantic has been a good idea this season. Do so again and don’t overthink it.

Final MTSU-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -8.5